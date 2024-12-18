IPS officer D Roopa files defamation case against IAS Rohini Sindhuri over derogatory remarks

IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil has filed a defamation case against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri over derogatory remarks made in a public statement. Roopa claims the allegations damaged her reputation and caused mental distress to her family. The 7th ACMM Court has issued a notice.

IPS officer D Roopa files defamation case against IAS Rohini Sindhuri over derogatory remarks vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 2:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

Senior Karnataka cadre officer D. Roopa Moudgil has filed a defamation case against her fellow IAS officer, Rohini Sindhuri, for making derogatory allegations against her in a public statement. The defamation suit was filed in the 7th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court in Bengaluru.

The case stems from a media statement issued by Rohini Sindhuri on February 19, 2023. In the statement, Sindhuri allegedly made harmful and defamatory remarks about D. Roopa Moudgil. The statement was later shared on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where it was viewed by approximately 1.8 lakh people.

Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, ACP of land grab in Bengaluru, moves Lokayuktha

As a result of the statement, D. Roopa Moudgil claims she suffered significant damage to her reputation. Additionally, she alleges that the statement has caused immense mental distress to her family, including her sister, husband, and children.

Following the incident, Rohini Sindhuri was transferred from her position, with no new role assigned to her for a period of six months, and her salary was withheld during that time.

Supreme Court suggests dialogue between Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa to solve dispute

In response to these events, D. Roopa Moudgil filed a petition requesting the court to take criminal action against Sindhuri for defamation. The 7th ACMM Court has since issued a notice regarding the petition.

This legal battle highlights the ongoing tensions between the two senior officers, whose public feud has attracted attention in both the media and political circles. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow vkp

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow

Bengaluru techie suicide case: 'I am the real victim...', says Atul Subhash's wife Nikhita during police probe vkp

Bengaluru techie suicide case: 'I am the real victim...', says Atul Subhash's wife Nikhita during police probe

Govt favours Bengaluru again: Swift city, KWIN city announced; North Karnataka left with empty promises vkp

Govt favours Bengaluru again: Swift city, KWIN city announced; North Karnataka left with empty promises

Bengaluru's Yellow line metro delayed again; Techies disappointed vkp

Bengaluru's Yellow line metro delayed again; Techies disappointed

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte vkp

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte

Recent Stories

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe dmn

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus Following $1.3B Sale Of Intime Stores: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus Following $1.3B Sale Of Intime Stores: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed NTI

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED! gcw

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED! gcw

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon