IPS officer D Roopa files defamation case against IAS Rohini Sindhuri over derogatory remarks

IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil has filed a defamation case against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri over derogatory remarks made in a public statement. Roopa claims the allegations damaged her reputation and caused mental distress to her family. The 7th ACMM Court has issued a notice.

Senior Karnataka cadre officer D. Roopa Moudgil has filed a defamation case against her fellow IAS officer, Rohini Sindhuri, for making derogatory allegations against her in a public statement. The defamation suit was filed in the 7th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court in Bengaluru.

The case stems from a media statement issued by Rohini Sindhuri on February 19, 2023. In the statement, Sindhuri allegedly made harmful and defamatory remarks about D. Roopa Moudgil. The statement was later shared on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where it was viewed by approximately 1.8 lakh people.

As a result of the statement, D. Roopa Moudgil claims she suffered significant damage to her reputation. Additionally, she alleges that the statement has caused immense mental distress to her family, including her sister, husband, and children.

Following the incident, Rohini Sindhuri was transferred from her position, with no new role assigned to her for a period of six months, and her salary was withheld during that time.

In response to these events, D. Roopa Moudgil filed a petition requesting the court to take criminal action against Sindhuri for defamation. The 7th ACMM Court has since issued a notice regarding the petition.

This legal battle highlights the ongoing tensions between the two senior officers, whose public feud has attracted attention in both the media and political circles.

