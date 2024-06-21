Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, ACP of land grab in Bengaluru, moves Lokayuktha

    Bollywood singer Lucky Ali filed a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, her husband, and her brother-in-law, alleging they grabbed land belonging to his trust in Bengaluru. Ali also implicated local police and survey officers, accusing Sindhuri of misusing her power to support her family's illegal activities.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Famous Bollywood singer Lucky Ali has filed a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, her husband Sudhir Reddy, and her brother-in-law Madhusudhan Reddy, alleging land grabbing. Ali claims that the trio has encroached upon land belonging to his trust in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka New Town.

    In his complaint, Ali accuses Rohini Sindhuri of misusing her power to support the illegal activities of her family members. Ali also named ACP Manjunath of Yelahanka New Town Police Station and Taluk Survey Officer Manohar as accomplices in the alleged scam.

    Supreme Court suggests dialogue between Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa to solve dispute

    Ali shared a copy of his complaint on his X (formerly Twitter) account, bringing the matter to public attention. This is not the first time Ali has raised this issue; he had previously filed a complaint in 2022 and made a series of tweets tagging the Director General of Police, Karnataka, to highlight the encroachment by Sudhir Reddy and Madhusudhan Reddy.

    Singer Lucky Ali pens an open letter, alleges encroachment on his Bengaluru farm with help of IAS officer

    In his social media posts, Ali expressed his frustration, alleging that Rohini Sindhuri cooperated with the land grabbers and misused state resources and funds to encroach on his property. He emphasized the involvement of several officials in facilitating the land grab.

    This controversy adds to the legal troubles surrounding IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, who has been involved in a separate public feud with IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil. In February 2023, Moudgil accused Sindhuri of sharing private pictures with fellow IAS officers on Facebook, leading to the State government transferring both officers.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
