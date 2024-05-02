Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Driver Kartik, who allegedly leaked videos, goes missing

    The scandal involving HD Deve Gowda's grandson, Prajwal Revanna, has caused political turmoil in Karnataka. Revanna faces allegations of involvement in an obscene video scandal, with his former car driver, Kartik, at the centre. Kartik, who implicated himself in releasing the video, has now disappeared, raising suspicions and adding complexity to the case.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 2, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    The controversy surrounding the alleged involvement of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson, Prajwal Revanna, in an obscene video scandal has thrown Karnataka into political turmoil. Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's purported role in a video depicting sexual harassment and abuse of women has become a focal point of intense debate as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

    Recent developments in the investigation have added new layers of complexity to the situation. While Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP and NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is set to face the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Bengaluru, his former car driver, Kartik, has gone missing, deepening suspicions surrounding the case.

    Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of backing 'Mass rapist' Prajwal Revanna, demands accountability

    Kartik, who previously released a video implicating himself as the source of the controversial footage, has now vanished, leaving many unanswered questions. In his statement, Kartik claimed to have worked for Prajwal Revanna's family for fifteen years before leaving due to alleged mistreatment. He alleged that his land was unlawfully taken from him, and his wife was assaulted, leading him to flee his home.

    Despite Kartik's denial of sharing the video with anyone other than BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, whose involvement has also been highlighted, his sudden disappearance has raised further doubts. The revelation made by Devaraj Gowda regarding the pen drive containing the controversial material has added a dramatic twist to the case, fueling speculation.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
