Sanskrit- Know facts about this ancient language

Sanskrit is an ancient and Indian classical language in which the first book of the world ‘Rigveda” was composed. The term Sanskrit means ‘Refined’, ‘Sacred’, and ‘Sanctified’.
It is termed Deva-Vani (Deva means God- Vani means Language) as it was believed to be introduced by the God Brahma who passed it to the Rishi living in the celestial bodies.
The origin and development of the Sanskrit language in written form are said to have emanated from the 2nd Millennium BCE.
Vedic are the four sacred books in the Hindu religion. This includes Rig Veda, Yajur, Sama, and Atharva. These books consist of chants, hymns, and instructions in Sanskrit.
Classical Sanskrit was newer and more widely used when poetry, dance, and drama were written. It derived from the grammar of Panini around 500 BC.
Sanskrit is a language that is said to be one of the world's oldest languages. On the other hand, if we talk about the English language, it is considered to be just 700 years old.
Sanskrit literature encompasses a vast array of genres, including epics (such as the Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana).