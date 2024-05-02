T20 World Cup 2024: No replacement for what Hardik Pandya can do - Agarkar on all-rounder's inclusion in squad

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar defends the contentious selection of Hardik Pandya in India's T20 World Cup squad, asserting the indispensable role the all-rounder plays in providing balance to the team.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar staunchly defended the inclusion of Hardik Pandya in India's T20 World Cup squad, asserting that there's simply "no replacement for what he can do" when the dynamic all-rounder is in form and fitness, offering essential balance to the team.

Ajit Agarkar says, "Nothing discussed with regards to Vice Captaincy...You want all guys to be in good form. I think he has come after a long lay-off. The good part, that we have looked at is, that we have gotten through all the games so far for MI. We have another month and a little bit, till we play our first game. So, we know that he doing that and hope is that he keeps building on that form. As long as he stays fit, we know what he brings, how much balance he gives the team. I don't think there is replacement for the things that he can do as a Cricketer, especially the way he bowls...I think he will give Rohit options to play different combinations. His fitness, for us, is critical and so far he has gone okay in this IPL."

Despite enduring a challenging IPL season as captain of the Mumbai Indians, Pandya not only secured his place in the national squad but was also appointed as the team's vice-captain, a decision that raised eyebrows across the cricketing community.

Having last represented India in an international match during the ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh in October 2023, Pandya's selection stirred debates, especially given his recent form.

Addressing concerns, Agarkar emphasised Pandya's fitness, stating, "As long as he is fit, there is no replacement for what he can do." He highlighted Pandya's versatility with both bat and ball, crucial for providing balance to the team under captain Rohit Sharma.

Despite facing criticism for Pandya's appointment as Mumbai Indians' captain for IPL 2024, Agarkar expressed confidence in the all-rounder's capabilities, stressing the importance of his role in the national squad.

Agarkar also shed light on KL Rahul's exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad, explaining that the team sought players who could bat in the middle order, paving the way for Sanju Samson's inclusion as the secondary wicketkeeper.

Acknowledging the difficulty of the selection process, Agarkar admitted that omitting talented batters like Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill was a challenging decision. He highlighted the squad's need for additional bowling options and strategic considerations in finalizing the 15-member roster.

In essence, Agarkar's statements reaffirm the selectors' confidence in Pandya's ability to contribute significantly to India's campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup, despite recent form concerns.

