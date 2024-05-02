Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka High Court halts transfer of Chamrajpet vet hospital land to waqf board

    The Karnataka High Court has blocked the state government's order transferring Chamarajpet Veterinary Hospital's land to the Waqf Board after residents and organizations challenged the decision. The court's stay order maintains the status quo, preserving the hospital's facilities and highlighting the importance of upholding community rights and essential public services.

    Karnataka High Court has intervened to block the state government's order transferring the land of Chamarajpet Veterinary Hospital to the Waqf Board. This ruling comes after concerned residents and organizations initiated a legal challenge against the controversial decision.

    Chamarajpet Veterinary Hospital, located in the heart of Bengaluru, has been a crucial facility for animal treatment for several years. However, the recent decision by the Congress government to hand over the hospital's land to the Waqf Board sparked outrage among residents and Hindu organizations.

    The controversy arose when two acres of land, originally donated by a Maratha leader for the construction of the animal hospital, were suddenly allocated to the Waqf Board by the Animal Husbandry Department. This decision was met with protests and objections from various quarters, leading to a legal challenge in the High Court.

    Under the leadership of concerned citizens and organizations, including the Chamarajpet Residents Association, a petition was filed in the High Court to challenge the government's order. Following a thorough examination of the case, a bench comprising Justice Shivshankar Gowda and Justice Shyam Prasad issued a stay order on the government's decision.

    The High Court's directive not only puts a stop to the transfer of land to the Waqf Board but also mandates the maintenance of the status quo regarding the relocation of Chamarajpet Veterinary Hospital. This decision is seen as a victory for the local community and animal welfare activists who have been advocating for the preservation of the hospital's land and facilities.

