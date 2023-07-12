Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops

The causes of traffic in Bengaluru include not following traffic rules, violation of lane rules, high pedestrian numbers, population explosion due to migrants, and inadequate road infrastructure. Suggestions to alleviate the issue include promoting public transport usage and addressing traffic on bad roads.

Bengaluru is notorious for its traffic. Social Media is filled with thousands of opinions, news and viral videos of Bengaluru traffic. The unit of measuring the distance in Bengaluru is in minutes, not in km. Recently, a tweet of the Yeshwantpur Police is going viral all over, where they asked the users to share their views on the traffic. They have also said that the users offering the best reason will get an opportunity to sip a cup of coffee at their police station.

Despite providing several alternatives, citizens spend a quarter part of life in Bengaluru. Metro trains, cabs and Auto rickshaws demand excessive prices to enter the gridlock.



Bengaluru: Auto drivers take passengers for a ride, surge prices; Over 150 complaints in one day

The traffic police of Yeshwantpur have tweeted on the ‘YASHAVANTHAPURA TRAFFIC BTP’ page. The post read, 'Master - What are the causes of traffic jams and how can they be solved? Intelligent students should answer immediately. (Isn’t it true that everyone is a student?) The one who gives an excellent answer will get the opportunity to sip coffee with us at the station.” Several users have commented their opinions on the viral tweet.

One user wrote, "Not following the basic traffic rules and violation of lane rules is the main cause. Even the walkers cause traffic as they get down the road, in high numbers."

Another user gave a reason for the population explosion and stated, “Most of the migrants come from North India and settle here. If we stop the migrants from coming here, it might recede the traffic."



Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

Another one gave a reason for people not following any of the traffic rules. "If everyone follows the rules, that can reduce congestion," he said.

Several users have suggested that people should use public transport more often to travel the distance. Some have raised the issue of Traffic police not concerned about the traffic on bad roads.