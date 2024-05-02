Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress takes internet by storm in these HOT pictures

    First Published May 2, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded many sizzling bikini and bra photos on Instagram, which have gone viral.

    article_image1

    Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensational in these VIRAL bikini and bra photos on Instagram. Her hot bikini and bra photos show off her cleavage and toned stomach as she gives sultry expressions in these pictures.

    article_image2

    Namrata Malla amplifies the heat and serves a dose of allure to fans in a blue floral print bikini, which flaunts her cleavage.

    article_image3

    Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in this black bikini as she gives a seductive and unique pose by sitting down in a way that flaunts her cleavage and toned abs.

    article_image4

    Namrata Malla looks gorgeous with open downcast eyes and tied-up black hair as she flaunts her cleavage in a plunging neckline black bra and black boy shorts.

    article_image5

    She looked hot as she was dressed in a black bikini and slit skirt and was seen showing off her dance moves.

    article_image6

    Namrata Malla looks damn sexy and sensational as she flaunts her curvy figure, cleavage and toned stomach in a blue floral-printed bikini which is unmissable.

