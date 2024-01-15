Hanagal gang rape: Police actions cast doubt, survivor left to fend for herself

The shocking incident of a group of youths gang-raping a woman in Hanagal in Karnataka's Haveri district has taken a distressing turn as the victim now finds herself left alone at home, despite expressing fears for her life.

The victim, who bravely shared her ordeal, revealed that youths from Hanagal forcibly took her in a car and subjected her to six horrifying instances of gang rape under the pretext of moral policing. In an attempt to destroy evidence, the perpetrators endangered her life during the assaults. However, the victim's courage led her to disclose the crime to her family members, prompting an investigation into the heinous incident.

Also Read: Condition of 196 toilets under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC

While the victim initially filed a complaint regarding moral policing, the gravity of the situation unfolded when she testified in court, leading to the registration of a gang rape case. The police subsequently arrested the accused. Now, allegations are coming to the fore of evidence tampering.

Following the medical examination, authorities placed the woman in a comfort centre for her safety. However, the Haveri district police's decision to take her back to the location of the crime and subsequently leave her alone at her home in Shirsi has raised serious concerns.

The victim, now living in constant fear, expressed disappointment over the lack of police deployment near her residence, despite the acknowledged threat to her life.

The case has also become a focal point of political controversy, with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar dismissing allegations made by BJP leaders and emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, anticipating a visit from a BJP delegation, the victim was abruptly shifted to her hometown in Shirsi before the scheduled meeting.

Upon reaching Shirsi, the victim, showing visible signs of distress, appealed for stringent punishment for the rapists. She disclosed that two of the individuals arrested were not involved in the sexual assault. The victim expressed frustration as the police showed her photos of detainees who were not her assailants, casting doubt on the accuracy of the arrests.

Also Read: Karnataka: Forest poachers kill 11 peacocks using poisonous seeds in Belagavi; here what the law states

Opposition leaders are accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of attempting to cover up the incident. BJP State President B.Y Vijayendra criticised the Chief Minister, attributing his alleged efforts to appease minorities as a factor contributing to the suppression of the gang rape case. Former CM Basavaraja Bommai expressed pessimism about the victim receiving justice, stating that the relocation of the victim upon the knowledge of the BJP women's delegation's visit indicated a lack of hope for justice.