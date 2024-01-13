Condition of 196 toilets under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC

The Karnataka State Legal Service Authority (KSLSA) highlighted the poor condition of 196 public toilets managed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bangalore in its recent report submitted to the Karnataka High Court. BBMP plans to address the issue by constructing 800 new public toilets, with 600 in collaboration with KSLSA. The court raised concerns about transparency in the tender process and adjourned the hearing to January 24 for further clarification.

The Karnataka State Legal Service Authority (KSLSA) has brought attention to the dire state of 196 public toilets under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its recent report submitted to the Karnataka High Court on Thursday. The report was presented during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by the Letz Kit Foundation, highlighting the inadequate availability of toilets in Bangalore city.

A division bench, presided over by Chief Justice Prasanna Balachandra Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit, considered the plea and examined the comprehensive report submitted by KSLSA advocate Sridhar Prabhu. According to the findings, out of the existing 803 toilets managed by BBMP, 196 are in a deteriorating condition and require immediate renovation.



In response to the concerning revelation, the corporation has expressed its commitment to addressing the issue. Currently, BBMP plans to construct 800 new public toilets, with 600 proposed in collaboration with KSLSA. The joint initiative also includes the construction of 100 women's toilets, 204 public toilets, and 64 ODF Plus Place toilets. The tender process for these new facilities is already underway.



During the hearing, the BBMP lawyer informed the bench that a tender had been issued for the construction of toilets. However, the court raised a valid point, questioning the lack of specificity regarding the number of toilets for which tenders were invited. Emphasizing the need for transparency, the court suggested that such information is crucial and may affect the decision to grant a stay.

To ensure a fair and informed decision, the bench adjourned the hearing to January 24, directing KSLSA to provide a copy of the study report to both the BBMP and the government counsel. This move is aimed at fostering better communication and collaboration in addressing the sanitation challenges faced by the city.