    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) election manifesto highlights farm loan waiver, employment

    Thackeray vowed to reinstate Mumbai as the financial hub, alleging its displacement to Gujarat, and promised to focus on generating employment opportunities for rural youth at the district level to curb migration from the state.

    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (April 25) revealed the party's Lok Sabha election manifesto, dubbed as Vachannama, during a hastily organized press conference at his Mumbai residence.

    The manifesto outlined an extensive array of commitments aimed at tackling various issues, spanning from economic revitalization to environmental preservation.

    Thackeray vowed to reinstate Mumbai as the financial hub, alleging its displacement to Gujarat, and promised to focus on generating employment opportunities for rural youth at the district level to curb migration from the state.

    Under the INDIA government, Thackeray pledged not only to waive farm loans but also to review the terms of crop insurance. Additionally, agricultural equipment and seeds would be exempt from GST (Goods and Services Tax), with the party proposing GST reforms to combat what it referred to as "tax terrorism" and ensure fair taxation practices.

    The party proposed establishing a new research division within the agriculture department to provide farmers with expert advice on crop selection to optimize market prospects.

    Environmental conservation emerged as another pivotal aspect of Uddhav's Sena, with the manifesto emphasizing the development of only eco-friendly projects and industries in Maharashtra.

    The release of the manifesto precedes the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, with eight constituencies in Maharashtra scheduled to vote on Friday. Voting will take place in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region, and Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada from 7 am to 6 pm across 16,589 polling centers, officials confirmed.

    Maharashtra is witnessing significant political realignment in this election, with the opposition INDIA bloc, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, facing off against the BJP-led NDA.

    The Election Commission recognized Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, granting them the original symbols following a vertical split in their parties.

