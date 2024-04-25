Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli aims to break Sanju Samson's elite record as RCB opt to bat first against SRH

    In a high-stakes IPL 2024 encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With both teams eyeing crucial victories, the match promises intense action on the cricketing field. Keep an eye on Virat Kohli as he aims to break Sanju Samson's record, adding further excitement to this eagerly anticipated fixture.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

    In a pivotal clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Faf Du Plessis, have won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With Sunrisers on a four-match winning streak and RCB facing six consecutive losses, the stakes are high in this encounter.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently third on the points table, host RCB, who are at the bottom spot. In their previous meeting in IPL 2024, SRH secured a commanding victory over RCB, setting a new IPL record with a score of 287/3. As the game unfolds, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who aims to surpass Sanju Samson as the leading run-scorer against SRH in IPL history, needing 81 runs to achieve this milestone.

    Teams:

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

    Impact substitutes for both the teams:

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

    What the captains said at the toss: 

    RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said: "We are gonna bat first. We feel like our fans go with us everywhere. These boys have been playing some amazing cricket, hopefully we can put some scoreboard pressure on them. We fought really hard in the last game. Same team."

    SRH captain Pat Cummins said: "It's been awesome, good to be back here. It's my first year here. The amount of people wearing orange, feels like a good place. We want to bat the same way. We have to adjust quicker as a bowling side. Unadkat comes in for Washington Sundar."

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 7:37 PM IST
