Dr. Viral Desai: Direct Hair Implantation is an Innovative Technique to resolve hair loss and balding issue

Dr. Viral Desai, a renowned cosmetic surgeon and hair restoration expert, offers the Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technique, a safe and reliable hair restoration procedure in India. It is an advanced minimally invasive, painless method that helps patients restore natural-looking hair and keen to opt for a result-oriented solution to their hair.



Usually people with hair loss, balding hair lines and low esteem. Hence, the Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technique raises hope in millions of people who wish to regain their natural hair look and confidence.



Dr. Viral Desai is a leading Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeon in Mumbai, he is the Managing Director of DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) in India and the Medical Director of CPLSS, Mumbai and Pune. Dr Viral Desai has been offering hair transplant services and other cosmetic procedures since 2003.

The co-founder of ClinicSpots, a doctor discovery and healthcare portal Ms. Vishaka Goyal acknowledges Dr Viral Desai’s expertise in DHI. She states,” He is one of the best hair transplant surgeons in India. He has performed exceptional hair transplant procedures. , His skills and judgement in restoring naturally-looking hair befitting the patient’s look and image are the best. I can confidently state that he is one of the best Indian hair transplant doctors.'

Dr Viral Desai briefly explains the DHI procedure. He states, ‘In this procedure, the plastic surgeon extracts the hair follicles using a Titanium coated, single-use tool with a diameter of 0.7mm or more from the donor area. The doctor uses a patented tool to implant the grafts directly in the bald areas. Through the patented tool, the doctor controls the depth, angle and direction of hair while paying extra attention to the Average Density Target.

At Dr Viral Desai’s clinic, highly trained and experienced professionals perform the DHI procedure. Dr Viral Desai and his hair transplant specialists follow the global protocol accredited with UK CQC.

The Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) method unlike traditional modalities offers additional benefits. The additional benefits of DHI are no scars, more than 90% graft survival rate and one-day recovery. This method avoids the use of scalpels and sutures thereby reducing the risk of complications and infections.

Dr. Viral Desai shares the patient story of Ravi, a 44-year-old seasoned theatre artist who approached him for a thinning hair condition He was worried about thinning hair that was affecting his career and personal life. During their consultation sessions, Ravi shared how his confidence and stage performance were all-time low due to his hair loss. Also, he could not interact with people off-stage.

Dr. Viral Desai listened carefully and empathetically, understanding how important hair can be for one's identity. After examining Ravi, Dr. Viral Desai recommended the DHI procedure. He devised a personalized treatment plan that would not be painful or leave scars, cuts, or stitches. Months later, Ravi returned with his restored hair and confidence. He was ready to take on the stage with renewed vigour.

Compared to conventional hair transplant techniques, Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) has several benefits. Since DHI is a non-invasive technology, there are no incisions or stitches required. The procedures leave fewer scars and promote a quicker recovery in patients.

Most patients with advanced hair loss have expressed satisfaction with the results after the DHI procedure. Dr Viral Desai observes good natural hair density in cases of advanced hair loss after a DHI procedure. He adds that DHI increases the survival rate of transplanted hair as fewer hair follicles are likely to get destroyed.

DHI is a flexible and efficient treatment for hair loss because it can also be used to grow hair on the brows, and beard, among other body areas. With a proven track record of success, DHI represents an innovative solution for those seeking reliable and efficient hair restoration options.



About Dr. Viral Desai

Board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Viral Desai has been practising hair transplant in Mumbai since 2003 and is considered one of the best hair transplant surgeons. He is an invited faculty, moderator, speaker, and panellist for many prestigious national and international conferences on hair transplant and treatment.

He is the elite member of many associations like International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), International Society of Hair Restoration Society (ISHRS), Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI), Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (IAAPS), CDSI, Maharashtra Association of Plastic Surgeons, Consultants Association of India, SMSA, IMCAS, SAARC, and many more. He is also the Founder & Chairman of the Hair Research Restoration Society of India.



Contact Dr. Viral Desai for queries or appointments:

Phone: +91 9833807002 and +91 8446435000

Mumbai clinic

3rd floor, Above Sarla Hospital and ICU

Dattatray Road, Santacruz West

Mumbai 400054



Disclaimer: This is a featured content