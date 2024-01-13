Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Forest poachers kill 11 peacocks using poisonous seeds in Belagavi; here what the law states

    In Belagavi, Karnataka, hunters killed 11 peacocks using poison seeds, violating laws protecting the national bird. Villagers confronted the poachers, who escaped into the Krishna River. Despite previous incidents, the forest department took no preventive measures. RFO Prashanth Guarani faced criticism. One suspect, Manjunath Pawar, was arrested. Killing peacocks under the Indian Forest Act of 1972 results in a minimum 3-5 year jail term and a Rs. 50,000 fine.

    Karnataka: Forest poachers kill 11 peacocks using poisonous seeds in Belagavi; here what the law states vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    In Karnataka’s Belagavi, which is known as the second capital of the state, a group of hunters mercilessly killed 11 national birds, peacocks, in Manjari village of Chikkodi taluk. The perpetrators used poison seeds to capture the majestic birds for their meat, violating laws that strictly protect the national bird.

    While the law permits the consumption of meat from animals like chickens, sheep, and goats, peacocks are explicitly safeguarded. Despite the legal provisions, some individuals seem to harbour a fantasy about repeatedly killing and consuming peacocks. In a gruesome revelation, it is suspected that the seeds used to poison the peacocks were also a part of their diet when they came to feed on seeds.

    Guarding Bandipur ecosystem: Karnataka forest dept implements fire lines for wildfire defense

    The villagers of Manjari confronted the poachers when they discovered the heinous act, and a chase ensued. The criminals managed to escape by leaping into the Krishna River, leaving behind their bikes parked on the riverbank. Swiftly, the villagers reported the incident to the forest department officials, expressing their anger against Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prashanth Guarani.

    This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the region. Earlier, peacocks were killed in the fields of the village, and despite the villagers reporting it to the forest department, no preventive measures were taken. Consequently, 11 peacocks fell victim to poaching once again.

    The forest department officials, upon reaching the spot, promptly sent the deceased peacocks for post-mortem examination. The villagers are outraged, particularly at the perceived negligence of RFO Prashantha Guarani and the forest officials.

    Belagavi: Forest officials rescue 9 GSS college students missing at Jalavane Falls on Karnataka-Goa border

    The forest department staff managed to arrest one of the accused involved in the peacock killings. The arrested individual, identified as Manjunath Pawar, works in a brick factory. His accomplice, however, remains at large. It was revealed that the culprits used poison seeds to lure and capture the peacocks, resulting in the tragic demise of all 11 birds.

    What does the law say?

    As per the Indian Forest Act of 1972, killing or poaching a peacock is a punishable offence. The national bird holds a special place in the country's biodiversity, and any act of harming or killing them attracts severe penalties. Offenders can face a minimum jail term of 3-5 years and a fine of Rs. 50,000. The forest department remains vigilant to curb such incidents, as peacocks are often hunted for their meat and feathers.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Condition of 196 toilers under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC vkp

    Condition of 196 toilets under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC

    Bengaluru: Dead fly found in liquor bottle at bar near Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: Dead fly found in liquor bottle at bar near Electronic City

    Goa murder case: Did Suchana sing lullaby before killing son? Investigation reveals disturbing twist vkp

    Goa murder case: Did Suchana sing lullaby before killing son? Investigation reveals disturbing twist

    Kolhapur: Shiv Sena activists set fire to Kannada nameplates in protest against Karnataka mandate vkp

    Kolhapur: Shiv Sena activists set fire to Kannada nameplates in protest against Karnataka mandate

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Recent Stories

    Watch British HC reaches POK after Rajnath Singh's London visit, Internet questions UK's double-sided approach avv

    Watch: British HC reaches POK after Rajnath Singh's London visit, Internet questions UK's double-side approach

    Condition of 196 toilers under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC vkp

    Condition of 196 toilets under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC

    Ex model Divya Pahuja's body found in Haryana day after accused's confession AJR

    Ex-model Divya Pahuja's body found in Haryana day after accused's confession

    Bengaluru: Dead fly found in liquor bottle at bar near Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: Dead fly found in liquor bottle at bar near Electronic City

    SHOCKING Radhika Apte says airline locked her and co-passengers in aerobridge without water RBA

    SHOCKING: Radhika Apte says airline locked her and co-passengers in aerobridge without water

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon