    BJP's Amit Malviya condemns Rahul Gandhi's 'Plan B' strategy, labels it disrespectful to Wayanad voters -WATCH

    Rahul Gandhi represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, which is all set ti go to polls on April 26. However, it is reportedly said that the final decision regarding Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's candidature will be deferred until after Friday, with nominations expected to be filed in the subsequent week.

    A fresh political uproar unfolded on Thursday (April 25) as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya took to social media platform X, alleging that Shubham Singh, the District Youth Congress President of Amethi, divulged plans of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination from the Amethi constituency on May 2.

    Expressing his disdain over the alleged decision, Malviya stressed that such a move would amount to an insult to the people of Wayanad, where Rahul Gandhi currently serves as an incumbent Member of Parliament (MP). He suggested that designating Wayanad as a "Plan B" constituency reflected a disregard for the voters' mandate.

    However, it is reportedly said that the final decision regarding Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's candidature will be deferred until after Friday, with nominations expected to be filed in the subsequent week.

    The political landscape in Amethi witnessed a significant shift in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when BJP's Smriti Irani clinched victory over Rahul Gandhi, marking a historic defeat for the Congress scion. Irani, now a Union Minister, has been nominated once again by the BJP to contest from Amethi, intensifying the electoral battleground in the region.

    The dynamics of Uttar Pradesh politics underwent further transformation as Sonia Gandhi, the former MP from Rae Bareli, transitioned to the Rajya Sabha, leaving behind a void in the Congress stronghold. This development paved the way for heightened competition in Rae Bareli, Amethi, and other constituencies across Uttar Pradesh.

    In addition to Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Congress party is gearing up to contest from Varanasi, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur, amplifying the electoral contest in these crucial constituencies. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to contest from Varanasi, adding to the electoral intrigue in the region.

