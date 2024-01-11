Goa murder case: Investigation shifts focus to scene recreation with Suchana Seth

The post-mortem examination revealed that the child was smothered to death, possibly with a piece of cloth or a pillow, as per officials. The father, Venkat Raman, cremated the child's body in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

In a significant development in the investigation of the tragic case involving Suchana Seth, the CEO of an artificial intelligence start-up accused of killing her four-year-old child, Goa police plan to take her to the service apartment in Candolim on Friday. The objective is to recreate the crime scene where the incident occurred, providing crucial insights into the circumstances surrounding the child's death, according to a senior official.

Seth (39) had checked into the Candolim apartment from January 6 to January 8. Allegedly, she killed her son in the apartment, concealed the body in a bag, and transported it to Karnataka in a taxi on Monday. Her arrest in Chitradurga on Monday night led to her subsequent transfer to Goa on Tuesday.

While Seth is in police custody for six days, the motive behind the murder remains elusive, despite her disclosures about a troubled marriage during interrogations.

The official emphasized that the "recreation of the crime scene" is an integral part of the ongoing investigation. He stated, "She is currently in police custody, and we are interrogating her in connection with the case."

Goa police disclosed on Wednesday that two empty bottles of cough syrup were found in the apartment, suggesting a potential premeditated murder involving an overdose of the medicine administered to the child.

In an attempt to understand the motive behind this distressing crime, Suchana Seth underwent a psychological test to assess her mental state. The recreation of the crime scene remains a crucial step in uncovering the details surrounding this heart-wrenching incident.