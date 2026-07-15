A video purportedly showing a couple kissing inside a moving Namma Metro train has gone viral, triggering mixed reactions online. While many users criticised the couple for displaying affection in a crowded public space, others questioned the ethics of recording and sharing videos of strangers without consent.

A video purportedly showing a young couple kissing inside a moving Namma Metro train has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate over acceptable behaviour in public transport and the privacy of passengers. According to posts shared online, the incident took place on the Purple Line on a train travelling towards Whitefield. The couple was reportedly seen embracing and kissing as the train approached K.R. Puram Metro station.

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The authenticity of the video and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified.

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Fellow passenger records the incident

The footage is believed to have been recorded by another passenger travelling in the same coach. It was later shared on social media, where it quickly attracted thousands of views and comments.

The metro is used daily by office-goers, families, school and college students, senior citizens and other commuters. Several people online said such behaviour inside a crowded public transport system made fellow passengers uncomfortable. Many users argued that while personal relationships are a private matter, public transport should remain a comfortable space for everyone.

Social media divided over the viral clip

The video has triggered mixed reactions across social media. A section of users criticised the couple, saying public displays of affection inside a packed Metro coach were inappropriate. Some also urged Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to enforce passenger conduct rules more strictly.

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Others, however, questioned the actions of the person who recorded the video. They argued that filming strangers without their consent and sharing the footage online raises serious privacy concerns and can expose people to unnecessary public shaming.

The incident has reopened a wider discussion about where personal freedom ends and consideration for fellow commuters begins.

What do BMRCL rules say?

BMRCL has rules that allow action against passengers whose behaviour causes inconvenience or discomfort to others inside Metro stations or trains. Authorities also have the power to remove passengers who disturb public order.

However, it is also worth noting that recording videos inside Metro premises without permission may itself violate Metro regulations in certain situations.

As of now, BMRCL has not issued any official statement regarding the viral video, and it remains unclear whether any formal complaint has been filed. Further details are awaited.

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