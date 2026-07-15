Bengaluru will launch the 'Kasa Mukta Bengaluru' garbage cleanup drive from August 1 to clear 1,616 black spots and over 22,700 tonnes of waste. Vacant plot owners have been asked to remove garbage by August 15 or bear the cleanup cost through their property tax bill.

After intensifying action against footpath encroachments across the city, the Karnataka government has now turned its focus to tackling Bengaluru's growing garbage problem. Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday announced a month-long cleanliness campaign titled 'Kasa Mukta Bengaluru' (Garbage-Free Bengaluru), which will begin on August 1. The initiative aims to clear illegal garbage dumps, construction debris, mud heaps and overgrown weeds from identified black spots across the city while promoting long-term waste management.

'Freedom From Waste' Campaign To Target Black Spots

The campaign, themed 'Freedom From Waste', was announced by the minister after a meeting with officials at the GBA office.

As part of the drive, authorities will remove accumulated garbage, construction and demolition waste, mud deposits and overgrown vegetation from black spots, which are locations where waste is routinely dumped illegally.

The campaign will be carried out jointly by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), K-RIDE, Indian Railways and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which operates Namma Metro.

Over 22,700 Tonnes Of Waste Identified

According to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), officials have identified 1,616 black spots within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, where an estimated 22,732 tonnes of waste have accumulated.

Krishna Byre Gowda directed officials to clear all the identified waste during the campaign. He also instructed them to prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure that these locations do not become illegal dumping sites again.

More Than 10,000 Footpath Encroachments Cleared

The cleanliness drive follows the government's recent action against footpath encroachments across Bengaluru.

According to the minister, encroachments by more than 10,000 shops have already been removed, while around 1,500 street vendors are yet to be relocated.

He warned that anyone attempting to re-encroach on cleared footpaths would face stringent penalties.

The review meeting was attended by GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil.

Private Plot Owners Given Deadline To Remove Waste

The minister also directed owners of vacant private plots to clear garbage dumped on their properties.

He noted that many vacant plots across the city have gradually turned into dumping grounds and must be cleaned without delay.

Property owners have been given until August 15 to remove the waste.

"If private property owners fail to clear the garbage within one month, the Palike will clean the plots and recover the cost by adding it to their property tax bill," Krishna Byre Gowda said.

The government hopes the campaign will not only improve cleanliness across Bengaluru but also prevent illegal dumping through stricter enforcement and sustained monitoring.