A 22-year-old paramedical student was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student inside Pilibhit Medical College and Hospital. The accused was caught by hospital staff while trying to escape and has been arrested. Police suspect the attack may be linked to a one-sided relationship, though the motive is still under investigation.

A 22-year-old paramedical student was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student inside Pilibhit Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning, sending shockwaves across the campus. The victim, Kashish Patel, was a first-year student pursuing a Diploma in CT Scan Technology. She was taken to a hospital in Bareilly after the attack but later died from her injuries.

Argument turned violent

According to police, as quoted by NDTV, Kashish was working in the CT scan room when Sagar Singh, a 24-year-old first-year student enrolled in the X-ray technician course, entered the room carrying a knife.

The two reportedly spoke for a short time before an argument broke out. Police said the accused then attacked Kashish with the knife. She tried to run, but he allegedly chased her and stabbed her multiple times.

A staff nurse, Nidhi Sehgal, suffered a minor injury to her hand while trying to stop the assault.

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Accused caught while fleeing

Hospital security personnel and staff quickly overpowered the accused as he allegedly tried to escape. Police later arrested him and registered a murder case.

Kashish was a resident of Bareilly, while the accused is from Kanpur.

Police and college begin investigations

Police suspect the attack may have been linked to a one-sided relationship, but said the exact motive is still being investigated. Officers are also examining whether the crime was planned in advance.

Following the incident, the medical college declared a high alert. Principal Dr Sangeeta Aneja said a three-member committee has been formed to examine the sequence of events, security arrangements and the circumstances that led to the attack.

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