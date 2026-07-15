Chicken and egg prices in Bengaluru have surged to record highs, putting pressure on household budgets. Traders cite reduced poultry supply and increased demand as key reasons for the spike, while consumers are buying smaller quantities and hotels may soon raise menu prices.

Consumers in Bengaluru are facing a sharp increase in the cost of essential food items, with chicken and egg prices reaching record levels over the past week. The unprecedented surge has placed additional pressure on household budgets, affecting both families and businesses. Traders attribute the increase to reduced poultry supply and strong demand, while consumers are cutting back on purchases to cope with rising costs.

Chicken Prices Reach Record Levels

Chicken has become significantly more expensive in Bengaluru in recent days, prompting many consumers to rethink their purchases.

Skinless chicken is currently retailing at ₹350 to ₹360 per kg, up from around ₹300 per kg just a short while ago. Meanwhile, live chicken and chicken with skin are being sold for ₹330 to ₹340 per kg.

The sharp increase has made chicken considerably costlier than it was only a few weeks ago.

Egg Prices Rise Sharply

Eggs have also become more expensive over the past few days.

Until three days ago, a single egg was priced between ₹7 and ₹7.50. Wholesale rates have now increased to ₹8 per egg, while retail customers are paying ₹8.30 to ₹9 each.

The sudden rise has further increased the financial burden on households.

Why Are Prices Rising?

According to traders, two key factors are driving the increase in chicken and egg prices.

The first is lower poultry production. Owing to changing weather conditions and other factors, many chickens have not attained their expected weight, resulting in reduced supply to the market.

The second reason is that a significant quantity of locally produced chicken and eggs is being transported to other states, reducing availability in Bengaluru. The combination of limited supply and sustained demand has pushed prices to record levels.

Consumers And Traders Feel the Impact

The increase has affected both consumers and poultry traders.

Traders say business has slowed considerably, with many customers reluctant to buy chicken at current rates. They have also reported a noticeable decline in footfall at poultry shops.

Consumers, meanwhile, are reducing the quantity they purchase to manage household expenses. Many who previously bought one kilogram of chicken are now opting for 750 grams or even half a kilogram.

Hotel Prices May Rise

If chicken and egg prices remain elevated, hotels and restaurants may also increase the rates of popular dishes, including chicken biryani, kebabs, egg rice and omelettes.

Any further increase in menu prices is likely to place an additional financial burden on middle-class consumers, who are already grappling with rising food costs.