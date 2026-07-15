A Class 7 student from a private school in Bengaluru attempted suicide, allegedly due to harassment and physical punishment by teachers. The student is currently receiving treatment, and authorities have launched an investigation into the family's accusations against the school staff.

A Class 7 student of a private school in Bengaluru attempted suicide after allegedly facing harassment by teachers, prompting an investigation into the incident. The student attends a school in Mariyappanapalya, according to the facts. According to his family, teachers physically punished him, leaving him with bruises and suffering him great emotional pain.

The youngster was taken to Natus Hospital in Nayandahalli after the claimed suicide attempt, and he is still receiving treatment there. The student’s parents have accused staff at the school of frequently harassing and punching their son. They said that the physical attack caused him to become mentally stressed and left obvious marks on his body.

The precise order of events before the tragedy has not yet been formally determined, though. The boy's mother works at a shop, while his father owns a grocery store. The parents are furious about the event and want the school administration and the instructors who are allegedly involved to face severe consequences.

Authorities have started looking into the incident's circumstances in the interim. Later, the principal of the private school visited the hospital where the student is undergoing treatment and enquired about the student’s health.

The child's father claims that after being asked to bring his parents to school, the administrator informed the family that the student had allegedly gone too far.

However, the student's parents were upset with the administration of the school and claimed that it harassed them. The precise cause of the occurrence is yet unknown, and as part of their investigation, detectives anticipate recording comments from people involved. Authorities are still looking into every facet of the case, and no official conclusions have been made public yet.