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Karnataka: Yettinahole Pipeline Burst Wastes 80 Million Litres Of Water, Locals Allege Poor Workmanship
A major pipeline under Karnataka's Yettinahole Project burst in Sakleshpur, wasting an estimated 80 million litres of water. Local residents alleged poor workmanship caused the rupture, while the leak submerged farmland, disrupted water supply.
Water Supply Temporarily Suspended
Water supply under the Karnataka government's ambitious Yettinahole Project, which aims to provide drinking water to the drought-prone districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur, has been temporarily suspended after a major pipeline burst in Sakleshpur taluk, resulting in a significant water leak.
Local residents have alleged that the incident was caused by poor-quality construction and shoddy workmanship. They expressed anger over the pipeline failure, while authorities have initiated repair work and launched an investigation into the cause of the rupture.
Pipeline Burst Due To Alleged Poor Workmanship
A major pipeline under the Yettinahole Project burst near Halasulige village in Sakleshpur taluk on Sunday, sending water gushing high into the air like a fountain for more than 15 hours.
Local residents alleged that poor welding and poor workmanship during the pipeline's construction caused the rupture.
The continuous flow of water flooded the surrounding area and raised concerns over the quality of the project's execution.
Farmlands Submerged, Environmental Concerns Raised
The continuous flow of water from the burst pipeline has submerged agricultural land around Halasulige village, damaging standing crops.
The high-pressure water has also caused significant soil erosion, affecting farmers' fields.
Local residents and environmentalists have alleged that similar incidents have occurred repeatedly since the implementation of the Yettinahole Project, raising concerns about its long-term environmental impact in Sakleshpur taluk.
80 Million Litres Of Water Wasted After Pipeline Burst
An estimated 80 million litres of water were reportedly wasted after the pipeline burst on Sunday, with the water flowing across farmers' fields instead of reaching its intended destination.
The incident has triggered public outrage, particularly as residents of Kolar and Chikkaballapur continue to face severe water scarcity.
Local residents have alleged that poor workmanship during the execution of the project caused the pipeline to rupture, resulting in the massive loss of water.
Repair Work To Begin From Wednesday
Authorities are taking the necessary steps to completely stop the water leak at the pipeline rupture site.
A team of expert welders has already been deployed to the location.
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Pramod said repair work will begin on Wednesday after the water leak has been fully contained, and every effort will be made to restore the water supply as soon as possible.
Repair Work To Begin From Wednesday
Authorities are taking the necessary steps to completely stop the water leak at the pipeline rupture site. A team of expert welders has already been deployed to the site.
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Pramod said repair work will begin on Wednesday after the leak has been fully contained, and the water supply will be restored as soon as possible.
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