Water supply under the Karnataka government's ambitious Yettinahole Project, which aims to provide drinking water to the drought-prone districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur, has been temporarily suspended after a major pipeline burst in Sakleshpur taluk, resulting in a significant water leak.

Local residents have alleged that the incident was caused by poor-quality construction and shoddy workmanship. They expressed anger over the pipeline failure, while authorities have initiated repair work and launched an investigation into the cause of the rupture.