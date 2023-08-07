Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress under pressure in Karnataka; minority leaders seek 2 Lok Sabha tickets

    Minority leaders of the Congress have reportedly voiced their demand for two seats in the Lok Sabha elections and preference in corporation elections during a crucial meeting. The meeting, presided over by Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar, took place in Bengaluru.
     

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    During the discussions, Shivakumar expressed his support for the minority community's request, emphasizing that seeking two seats in the Lok Sabha elections is a justified demand, aligned with fair representation based on population size. He further assured that the winning side will be granted representation in accordance with their demographic strength.

    Adding to the demands put forth, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought priority for minorities in elections. To address these concerns, Shivakumar pledged to propose this matter before the Election Committee to ensure a just and equitable approach.

    The meeting witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders, including Legislative Council Chief Whip Salim Ahmed, former Union Minister Rehman Khan, Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain, Minister Rahim Khan, and MLAs Tanveer Seth and NA Harris.

    Speaking after the meeting, Shivakumar highlighted the need to give the minority community greater priority in the upcoming corporation elections. He expressed concerns about the division of constituencies by the BJP government, which allegedly led to a dilution of the community's electoral strength and split their votes. 
    As a solution, the minorities have requested permission to contest from their constituencies, with the matter to be referred to the Corporation Election Committee for deliberation. Shivakumar assured the leaders that their representation will be based on the population size they represent.

    Regarding the demand for two seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar firmly supported the community's call for representation that mirrors their population strength. He asserted that wherever there is a reasonable chance of winning, the Congress party would offer tickets to deserving minority candidates.

    Salim Ahmed addressed the budget concerns raised by the minority community, stating that there was no injustice as they received increased grants. The focus now shifted from seeking a council seat to requesting more representation in the corporation-board, aimed at advocating the interests of the community effectively.
    It appears that the Congress has garnered substantial support from the minority community, with a reported 95 percent backing. DK Shivakumar, in response to the demands, assured the leaders of his commitment to provide opportunities wherever possible, including the promise of allocating a council seat.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
