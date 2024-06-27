Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CID files chargesheet against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

    The Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigating molestation allegations against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa filed a charge sheet on Thursday in the special POCSO court.

    CID files chargesheet against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    The Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigating molestation allegations against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa filed a chargesheet on Thursday in the special POCSO court.

    Initially, the Sadashivanagar police registered a molestation case in March against the BJP leader. Subsequently, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan transferred the case to the CID for further investigation.

    The case stemmed from a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Yediyurappa molested her daughter during a meeting on February 2 at his residence in Dollars Colony. Yediyurappa has denied the accusations, stating, "People will teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me."

    The 54-year-old woman who filed the complaint passed away last month from lung cancer at a private hospital.

    On June 17, the CID questioned Yediyurappa for about three hours regarding the case. Earlier, the Karnataka High Court issued an order restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa.

    The court remarked, "Here is an Ex-CM. He followed your first notice and cooperated with the investigation. Then you issued a second notice. It is your power and he said I will come on 17-06-2024, it is not his case that he will not come back to Karnataka.”

    It added “He(Yediyurappa) is not some Tom, Dick and Harry; nor he is a bandit, he is former CM of the state. Will he abscond?"

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 6:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Was like R-rated movie marathon': How CID officials were left sickened during Karnataka sex scandals' probe vkp

    'Was like R-rated movie marathon': How CID officials were left sickened during Karnataka sex scandals' probe

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Grandfather accused of raping 6-year-old granddaughter, father arrested for alleged cover up vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Grandfather accused of raping 6-yr-old granddaughter, father arrested for alleged cover up

    Renukaswamy muder case: Bengaluru Police seek Instagram's help in retrieving victim's messages vkp

    Renukaswamy muder case: Bengaluru Police seek Instagram's help in retrieving victim's messages

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka government also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here's what we know vkp

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka govt also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here’s what we know

    Channapatna by-election: Is DyCM DK Shivakumar fielding his daughter Aishwarya? vkp

    Channapatna by-election: Is DyCM DK Shivakumar fielding his daughter Aishwarya?

    Recent Stories

    Opposition to raise NEET row in Parliament tomorrow, Govt says ready to reply - Sources

    BREAKING: Opposition to raise NEET row in Parliament tomorrow, Govt says ready to reply - Sources

    NEET-UG row: 'NTA bandh karo' - NSUI members barge into NTA office, demand its closure; WATCH viral videos snt

    NEET-UG row: 'NTA bandh karo' - NSUI members barge into NTA office, demand its closure; WATCH viral videos

    How to choose your FIRST credit card? 6 tips to keep in mind gcw

    How to choose your FIRST credit card? 6 tips to keep in mind

    Why is Pawan Kalyan keeping a fast for 11 days? RKK

    Why is Pawan Kalyan keeping a fast for 11 days?

    'Was like R-rated movie marathon': How CID officials were left sickened during Karnataka sex scandals' probe vkp

    'Was like R-rated movie marathon': How CID officials were left sickened during Karnataka sex scandals' probe

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon