CID files chargesheet against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigating molestation allegations against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa filed a chargesheet on Thursday in the special POCSO court.

Initially, the Sadashivanagar police registered a molestation case in March against the BJP leader. Subsequently, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan transferred the case to the CID for further investigation.

The case stemmed from a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Yediyurappa molested her daughter during a meeting on February 2 at his residence in Dollars Colony. Yediyurappa has denied the accusations, stating, "People will teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me."

The 54-year-old woman who filed the complaint passed away last month from lung cancer at a private hospital.

On June 17, the CID questioned Yediyurappa for about three hours regarding the case. Earlier, the Karnataka High Court issued an order restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa.

The court remarked, "Here is an Ex-CM. He followed your first notice and cooperated with the investigation. Then you issued a second notice. It is your power and he said I will come on 17-06-2024, it is not his case that he will not come back to Karnataka.”

It added “He(Yediyurappa) is not some Tom, Dick and Harry; nor he is a bandit, he is former CM of the state. Will he abscond?"

