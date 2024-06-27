NEET-UG row: 'NTA bandh karo' - NSUI members barge into NTA office, demand its closure; WATCH viral videos

Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, stormed the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

NSUI members entered the NTA office in Okhla, chanting slogans such as "shut down NTA."

NTA officials have not yet responded to the incident.

Footage shared by NSUI depicted numerous members protesting inside the NTA building.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA on May 5, saw participation from approximately 24 lakh candidates. The results, announced on June 4, were quickly followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar, as well as other irregularities.

