Why is Pawan Kalyan keeping a fast for 11 days?

Entertainment
Telugu film actor Pawan Kalyan has made a stunning foray into Andhra Pradesh politics.
For the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of his state's people, he is currently undertaking Varahi Deeksha, which began on Wednesday, June 26, and will last 11 days.
In this, he will worship the Goddess Varahi Ammavari and will have to fast for eleven days.
Even before this, he worshiped Goddess Varahi in June 2023, and he began the Varahi Vijaya Yatra and received initiation.
According to religious beliefs, Goddess Varahi is one of the Matrikas, a group of seven Hindu mother deities.
Varahi, who has the head of a sow, is the shakti (feminine spirit) of Varaha, the god Vishnu's boar form. Varahi can alternatively be translated as Goddess Earth.