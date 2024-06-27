 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Why is Pawan Kalyan keeping a fast for 11 days?

Image credits: X

Pawan Kalyan

Telugu film actor Pawan Kalyan has made a stunning foray into Andhra Pradesh politics. 

Image credits: X

Why is Pawan Kalyan fasting

For the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of his state's people, he is currently undertaking Varahi Deeksha, which began on Wednesday, June 26, and will last 11 days.

Image credits: X

Why is Pawan Kalyan fasting

In this, he will worship the Goddess Varahi Ammavari and will have to fast for eleven days.

Image credits: X

Previous worships

Even before this, he worshiped Goddess Varahi in June 2023, and he began the Varahi Vijaya Yatra and received initiation.

Image credits: X

Previous worships

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Varahi is one of the Matrikas, a group of seven Hindu mother deities.

Image credits: google

Previous worships

Varahi, who has the head of a sow, is the shakti (feminine spirit) of Varaha, the god Vishnu's boar form. Varahi can alternatively be translated as Goddess Earth.

Image credits: X- Jansena Party
