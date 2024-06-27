Opposition to raise NEET row in Parliament on Friday, Govt says 'ready' to reply: Report

The Opposition INDIA Bloc is set to raise the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination in the Parliament on Friday, with the government prepared to respond.

Student protests have erupted across the country amid allegations of irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and other competitive tests, setting the stage for a heated debate in the Parliament. The Opposition INDIA Bloc is reportedly set to bring the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination to the forefront in Parliament on Friday. According to sources cited by NDTV, the government is 'ready' to respond to the issue.

Also read: NEET-UG row: 'NTA bandh karo' - NSUI members barge into NTA office, demand its closure; WATCH viral videos

The CBI conducted its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case on Thursday, apprehending two individuals in Patna. Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar are accused of facilitating leaked question papers and answer keys to aspirants.

They allegedly provided lodging to candidates before the exam, who were then supplied with the compromised materials. Both suspects were presented before a special court in Patna and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The CBI plans to seek their remand for further questioning. Ashutosh Kumar, who rented the premises used for the offense, was found in possession of partially burnt NEET papers by the Bihar Police's Economic Offence Unit.

Meanwhile, Manish Kumar is accused of arranging deals with candidates seeking early access to exam papers in exchange for payment.

Also read: NEET scam: Culprits planned Rs 300 crore profit through paper leaks; report

The CBI has filed six FIRs in connection with the NEET paper leak, an exam administered by the National Testing Agency for admissions to various medical and related courses.

This year's exam, held on May 5, saw participation from over 23 lakh candidates across numerous centers in India and abroad.

Latest Videos