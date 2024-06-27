'Was like R-rated movie marathon': How CID officials were left sickened during Karnataka sex scandals' probe

Karnataka's CID faces unprecedented challenges with three high-profile sex scandals involving prominent figures like former MP Prajwal Revanna and octogenarian ex-CM BS Yediyurappa. The investigations, marked by explicit materials and political sensitivity, highlight CID's strain and dedication amidst public scrutiny. Simultaneously, they tackle the Valmiki Corporation scam.

CID detectives in Karnataka have found themselves immersed in a series of high-profile sex scandals, each more disturbing than the last. Tasked with investigating three prominent cases involving political figures, the sleuths have faced unprecedented challenges that have taken a toll on their morale and mental well-being.

The investigations revolve around allegations against key political figures in the state. Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is embroiled in a controversy surrounding a pen drive containing explicit photos and videos that surfaced during the Lok Sabha elections. CID officers have been tasked with verifying if the man depicted in these disturbing materials is indeed Prajwal, alongside corroborating evidence with survivor statements.



Adding to the complexity, the investigation into Prajwal's case has been underscored by unusual circumstances, including the deployment of more women officers for questioning. This move, part of governmental optics, aimed to handle the sensitive nature of the allegations with appropriate sensitivity.

"We were essentially thrust into an R-rated movie marathon," shared one CID officer anonymously in an interview with TOI, highlighting the unprecedented nature of their task. The process of reviewing explicit materials and recording statements from survivors proved emotionally taxing for both officers and those involved.

Simultaneously, the CID has been tasked with probing allegations against former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, accused of sexually abusing a minor girl during a purported assistance meeting. Though officers refrain from commenting on political pressures, the Yediyurappa case has added significant stress to an already burdened department.

More recently, the investigation into MLC Suraj Revanna, charged with sexually assaulting a male JDS worker, has further stretched CID resources. Currently centred on audio recordings and WhatsApp chats, this case threatens to unravel additional complexities in the days ahead, reported TOI.

"We are already feeling the fatigue," admitted a CID inspector, reflecting on the mounting challenges and emotional toll of these investigations. The unprecedented spotlight on the department has led to increased public scrutiny and discussion at every level of society.

Amidst these high-profile scandals, the CID continues to handle other critical cases, such as the multi-crore Valmiki Corporation scam, showcasing their multifaceted responsibilities beyond the realm of sexual misconduct.

"Previously overlooked, our work is now a topic of conversation even at the grassroots level," remarked a senior CID officer, acknowledging the newfound attention their department has garnered.

