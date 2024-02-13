Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chikkamagaluru plunges into darkness: PUC, SSLC students struggle to study under streetlights amid power cuts

    Children in Chikkamagaluru, especially at Kittoor Rani Chennamma Residential School in NR Pura taluk, face challenges studying without electricity. The power outage affects not only residential schools but also government hostels, hindering preparation for upcoming exams. MLA TD Rajegowda, under pressure, is urged to address the energy crisis.

    Chikkamagaluru plunges into darkness: PUC, SSLC students struggle to study under streetlights amid power cuts vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    Children in Chikkamagaluru, particularly those attending the Kittoor Rani Chennamma Residential School in NR Pura taluk, are facing significant challenges as they study without electricity. The recent power cut has left these young learners resorting to studying under street lamps, highlighting the dire situation faced by students in the region.

    The power outage has not only affected residential schools but also government hostels, such as the one in which students are now compelled to study under inadequate lighting conditions. With crucial exams like SSLC and 2nd PUC approaching next month, students are struggling to prepare effectively amidst the persistent power problems.

    India's power sector witnessed investment of Rs 17 lakh crore

    NR Pura taluk, falling under the Sringeri Assembly Constituency, has raised concerns among the local community. The absence of electricity in educational institutions not only hampers students' academic progress but also underscores broader issues regarding infrastructure and basic amenities in the area.

    TD Rajegowda, the MLA representing Sringeri assembly constituency and Chairman of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Corporation, faces mounting pressure to address the prevailing energy crisis. The community looks to him for solutions to ensure that students have access to the necessary resources for their education.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Mother and daughter commit suicide by jumping in Kagina river at Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Mother and daughter commit suicide by jumping in Kagina river at Kalaburgi

    Determined at 55: Anganwadi worker digs well for children's welfare in Uttara Kannada's Sirsi vkp

    Determined at 55: Anganwadi worker digs well for children's welfare in Uttara Kannada's Sirsi

    Karnataka: 45-year-old missing man's skeleton with seperate skull, torso found at Raichur vkp

    Karnataka: 45-year-old missing man’s skeleton with separate skull, torso found at Raichur

    Karnataka transport dept warns motorists of hefty fines if high security plates are not installed vkp

    Karnataka transport dept warns motorists of hefty fines if high security plates are not installed

    Karnataka: Gadag Congress leader Dr Shashidhar Hatti commits suicide, harassment suspicion arises vkp

    Karnataka: Gadag Congress leader Dr Shashidhar Hatti commits suicide, suspicion of harassment arises

    Recent Stories

    Appam-Stew to Puttu-Kadala: Popular breakfast delights of Kerala anr eai

    Appam-Stew to Puttu-Kadala: Popular breakfast delights of Kerala

    Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP after quitting Congress gcw

    BREAKING: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP

    Karnataka: Mother and daughter commit suicide by jumping in Kagina river at Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Mother and daughter commit suicide by jumping in Kagina river at Kalaburgi

    Maharashtra BJP plans to offer Rajya Sabha seat to Ashok Chavan, nomination expected tomorrow AJR

    Maharashtra: BJP plans to offer Rajya Sabha seat to Ashok Chavan, nomination expected tomorrow

    Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel turns host again, shares savage Barbie-themed promo (WATCH) RBA

    Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel turns host again, shares savage Barbie-themed promo (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon