India's power sector witnessed investment of Rs 17 lakh crore

Power shortage in India dipped

Union Minister R.K.Singh said that the power shortage in India has come down from around 4.5% in 2014 to less than 1% today.

Rural power availability increased

The Minister said that rural power availability increased from 12.5 hours in 2015 to around 21 hours today and in urban areas to 23.8 hours. 

Total investment of 17 lakh crore

The total investments made in the power sector in the last 9 years is about 17 lakh crores & the capacity under construction is worth an investment of a further 17.5 lakh crores.

47 GW of hydro capacity

India has 47 GW of hydro capacity installed, 18 GW under construction and 13 GW under various stages of survey and investigation.

500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030

India will cross 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. The country also has 7 million tonnes of green hydrogen manufacturing lined up.

