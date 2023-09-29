Cauvery water dispute: Tourists from TN cancel resort bookings in Karnataka amidst series of holidays

Tamil tourists are hesitant to visit Karnataka's tourist destinations due to the Cauvery water dispute and the Karnataka bandh, leading to booking cancellations at resorts. Hotels in Gokarna and Murdeshwar are fully booked due to upcoming holidays, but Tamil tourists remain cautious despite assurances of safety.

Despite a series of holidays lined up due to the Cauvery water dispute, tensions between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and the Karnataka bandh, Tamil tourists are hesitant to visit tourist destinations in the district, leading to booking cancellations at resorts.

For instance, a group of Tamil Nadu tourists had initially booked a room at MG Cottage in Gokarna for three days starting from Friday. However, they cancelled their booking with others due to concerns about potential conflicts. The impact of the Karnataka bandh hasn't been felt in Uttara Kannada, but Tamil tourists remain cautious, despite assurances that protests or riots won't occur in the area.



In the past, devotees and tourists from Tamil Nadu visited Gokarna without concerns, spending 2-3 days, worshipping the Atmalinga of Gokarna, and enjoying the various beaches, including Om Beach and Kudle Beach.

Hotels and resorts in Gokarna and Murdeshwar are fully booked due to the consecutive holidays, especially from the 29th to the 1st of November. With the holidays coinciding, tourist spots in the district are expected to be crowded, leading to potential traffic congestion in Gokarna and Murdeshwar. Those who have advance bookings may find it challenging to secure a room.



"Thanks to the back-to-back holidays, hotels and resorts in Gokarna are completely booked. However, Tamil Nadu tourists seem hesitant to visit during this time," said Venkatesh Gowda, Resort Manager.

While the district has seen rain along the coast for the past few days, which is much needed by farmers and residents, it's somewhat inconvenient for tourists.