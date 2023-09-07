Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BMTC reduces night-time fares to regular ticket prices, applicable from September 6

    Bengaluru's BMTC bus services previously had higher nighttime fares but have now implemented a uniform fare system at all hours starting from September 6, 2023, to benefit late-night commuters. BMTC is ensuring a smooth transition by instructing managers, informing staff, and checking ticketing systems to prevent revenue errors.

    BMTC reduces night-time fares to regular ticket prices, applicable from September 6 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Bengaluru's bus services, operated by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), used to have different fares for morning and nighttime travel. In a new move, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has now introduced a new fare system that reduces the cost of nighttime journeys.

    Previously, regular fares applied from 5 am to 11 pm, but passengers travelling between 11 pm and 5 am had to pay extra, around 1.5 times the regular ticket price. Now, a new order has been issued, making the fare the same at all times. This change is intended to make it easier for people who work late or need to travel during the night.

    KSRTC introduces UPI scan for seamless ticketing

    Previously, passengers were charged 1.50 paise, which is one and a half times the normal fare of 1 rupee for night service travel. Now, an order has been issued to establish a consistent normal fare at all times. The new fare system will into effect from September 6, 2023. BMTC aims to ensure a smooth transition to this uniform fare system for passengers travelling on its regular bus services. 

    BMTC to launch electric prototype buses in a move to tackle pollution

    They have instructed senior managers to implement the fare changes correctly and have informed supervisors and drivers about the new fare rules. The organization is also checking electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) and waybills to prevent any errors that could affect its revenue.

    This move of BMTC will not only facilitate easy commuting but also help the passengers who often travel during night time in the city.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details vkp

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details

    Clear forest encroachments to curb human-wildlife conflicts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Clear forest encroachments to curb human-wildlife conflicts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    'India's name should remain unchanged': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stands firm

    'India's name should remain unchanged': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stands firm

    Rapid rise in dengue cases: Bengaluru records over 2,000 infections in just one month vkp

    Rapid rise in dengue cases: Bengaluru records over 2,000 infections in just one month

    Culprits pose as Mumbai crime police, deceive Bengaluru teacher of Rs 32 lakhs vkp

    Culprits pose as Mumbai crime police, deceive Bengaluru teacher of Rs 32 lakhs

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit: A look at luxurious abodes of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and Justin Trudeau in Delhi AJR

    G20 Summit: A look at luxurious abodes of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and Justin Trudeau in Delhi

    Haddi REVIEW: Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest movie worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Haddi REVIEW: Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest movie worth watching? Read THIS

    Kerala missing man murder: Plot of brutal murder unravelled; elder brother arrested rkn

    Kerala missing man murder: Plot of brutal murder unravelled; elder brother arrested

    Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik posts cryptic message after actor opened up about mental health ATG

    Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik posts cryptic message after actor opened up about mental health

    Football Ballon d'Or 2023 nominees: Fans miffed as Ronaldo misses out; Messi, Haaland, Mbappe lead 30-man shortlist osf

    Ballon d'Or 2023 nominees: Fans miffed as Ronaldo misses out; Messi, Haaland, Mbappe lead 30-man shortlist

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon