Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BMTC to launch electric prototype buses in a move to tackle pollution

    The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is introducing 921 low-floor electric prototype buses from Tata Smart City Mobility Solutions Company in Bengaluru. These buses will cover 200 km per day, cost Rs 41 per km (including electricity), and will be leased for 12 years. The government aims to reduce pollution and promote green transport in the city. Minister M B Patil suggested converting existing diesel buses to electric ones for sustainable development and reduced environmental pollution.

    BMTC to launch electric prototype buses in a move to tackle pollution vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Bengaluru city is growing by the day. The number of vehicles per person in the city has also been increasing. To tackle the increasing traffic, the government has been implementing more buses in the city, as well as adding more Metro stations. In a recent development, to reduce pollution in the city, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to introduce electric prototype buses in Bengaluru.

    The first BMTC electric prototype bus of Bengaluru Smart Mobility City Limited will be green signalled by Transport and Mujarai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, at Shantinagara TTMC on Friday. This is a potential move of BMTC in order to tackle the increasing pollution situation in Bengaluru city.

    KIA Terminal 2 gets bus service from BMTC: Over 11,000 passengers to avail benefit daily

    What are these electric prototype buses?

    These are low-floor electric buses. About 921 electric buses will be launched for operation on a contract basis, from Tata Smart City Mobility Solutions Company. These buses will cover a distance of 200 km per day. It will cost Rs 41 per km, including electricity. These buses will be leased from the company for 12 years.

    Minister M B Patil had said that the BMTC diesel buses, which are running currently in the city, can be converted to EV buses. If the buses, which run on Diesel, are converted into EVs, sustainable development is possible. Environmental pollution can also be reduced, stated the Minister. Meanwhile, BMTC has already introduced electric buses in the past. It is now promoting Electric prototype buses for green transport.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Udupi Washroom Video Row: Karnataka Home Minister asks 'is Udupi situation as bad as Manipur?'

    Udupi Washroom Video Row: Karnataka Home Minister asks 'is Udupi situation as bad as Manipur?'

    Karnataka rain: Heavy vehicles banned at Agumbe ghat till September 15 vkp

    Karnataka rain: Heavy vehicles banned at Agumbe ghat till September 15

    Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees vkp

    Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka vkp

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin vkp

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin

    Recent Stories

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 date revealed starts on August 5 massive discounts on phones electronics gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 date revealed, starts on August 5

    Boldly bald: 7 ways to embrace your hair style LMA

    Boldly bald: 7 ways to embrace your hair style

    Udupi Washroom Video Row: Karnataka Home Minister asks 'is Udupi situation as bad as Manipur?'

    Udupi Washroom Video Row: Karnataka Home Minister asks 'is Udupi situation as bad as Manipur?'

    Pootharekulu to Rava Kesari: 11 delectable Andhra Pradesh sweet dishes to satisfy your sweet tooth! ATG EAI

    Pootharekulu to Rava Kesari: 11 delectable Andhra Pradesh desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth!

    Heres What Dulquer Salmaan Did Before He Became A Superstar ADC

    Here's What Dulquer Salmaan Did Before He Became A Superstar

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon