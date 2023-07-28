BMTC to launch electric prototype buses in a move to tackle pollution

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is introducing 921 low-floor electric prototype buses from Tata Smart City Mobility Solutions Company in Bengaluru. These buses will cover 200 km per day, cost Rs 41 per km (including electricity), and will be leased for 12 years. The government aims to reduce pollution and promote green transport in the city. Minister M B Patil suggested converting existing diesel buses to electric ones for sustainable development and reduced environmental pollution.

Bengaluru city is growing by the day. The number of vehicles per person in the city has also been increasing. To tackle the increasing traffic, the government has been implementing more buses in the city, as well as adding more Metro stations. In a recent development, to reduce pollution in the city, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to introduce electric prototype buses in Bengaluru.

The first BMTC electric prototype bus of Bengaluru Smart Mobility City Limited will be green signalled by Transport and Mujarai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, at Shantinagara TTMC on Friday. This is a potential move of BMTC in order to tackle the increasing pollution situation in Bengaluru city.



What are these electric prototype buses?

These are low-floor electric buses. About 921 electric buses will be launched for operation on a contract basis, from Tata Smart City Mobility Solutions Company. These buses will cover a distance of 200 km per day. It will cost Rs 41 per km, including electricity. These buses will be leased from the company for 12 years.

Minister M B Patil had said that the BMTC diesel buses, which are running currently in the city, can be converted to EV buses. If the buses, which run on Diesel, are converted into EVs, sustainable development is possible. Environmental pollution can also be reduced, stated the Minister. Meanwhile, BMTC has already introduced electric buses in the past. It is now promoting Electric prototype buses for green transport.