    BJP to go into a huddle in Delhi to pick Karnataka party chief, LoP

    It has been 46 days since Karnataka assembly election results were announced. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party still has not found someone to appoint as Leader of the Opposition. To note, the monsoon session of the assembly commences from July 3. In fact, the name of the state party president too is yet to be finalised.

    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    The selection of leaders to the two key positions is expected within four to five days. According to top sources, the BJP's national leaders are scheduled to meet in New Delhi.

    The current state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, has served his term, and a new one should have been appointed by now. Simultaneously, the selection of the legislative party's leader should have been completed to effectively challenge the ruling Congress party in the assembly. 

    "Although Kateel offered to resign, acknowledging moral responsibility for the party's poor poll performance, the party decided to wait for more appropriate time. This is due to the fact that no leader of some competent is ready to lead the party following the recent poll defeat," added an insider.  

    Nalin Kumar Kateel stated on Saturday, "The party high command will take the final call on the issue."

    Since the joint session of the Legislature will start from July 3, the leader of the legislative party must be chosen by them. As a result, it is expected that the party's legislative leader and the new state president will be appointed concurrently.

    Candidates from the Lingayat, Vokkaliga, or Other Backward Class (OBC) will likely be eligible for both positions. In other words, if a Lingayat is selected for legislative party leader, the job of state president could be offered to an Vokkaliga or an OBC. If a Vokkaliga is elected as legislative party leader, a Lingayat or an OBC member may be considered for the post of state president.
    1975 Emergency anniversary: UP BJP leaders to observe 'black day', address public meetings across state today

    Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Dr Ashwathanarayana, Sunil Kumar, Basanagauda Patil Yatnal, and Aravind Bellad,  are also being considered for the role of leader of the opposition. Few of these come from the Lingayat community, some from the Vokkaliga section, and  the backward class category.

    The BJP requires a powerful leader, as the Congress governance moves forward with the implementation of pledges. The party appears to be facing a significant leadership problem, as it endures the absence of its Lingayat leader B S Yediyurappa for the first time. However, he is already a member of the National Parliamentary Board. He would have been the natural choice for opposition leader, but he has opted not to run in any elections.
    Milk War: Kerala to send Milma to Karnataka after 'Nandini' enters state
     

    Following the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and five state assembly, Its decided that JP Nadda will continue as the National President. However, there may be some changes in the team. There was a discussion over removing some persons and admitting new faces.

