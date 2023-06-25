Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    1975 Emergency anniversary: UP BJP leaders to observe 'black day', address public meetings across state today

    Emergency in India: Several BJP leaders in the state will also address the public meetings in the parliamentary constituencies of Fatehpur Sikri and Agra. Emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

    1975 Emergency anniversary: UP BJP leaders to observe 'black day', address public meetings across state today AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Sunday (June 25) observe "Black Day" across Uttar Pradesh to mark 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The 1975 Emergency was in effect until it was withdrawn on March 21, 1977.

    It is reportedly said that the party has decided to conduct the 'Maha Jan Sampark' campaign on the day. Under the campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gautambuddh Nagar while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary along with Union Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi will address public gatherings in Kheragarh and Agra.

    Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed

    State's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will address the public meetings in Kairana, Meerut and Ghaziabad parliamentary constituencies.

    Several BJP leaders in the state will also address the public meetings in the parliamentary constituencies of Fatehpur Sikri and Agra. Emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

    It can be seen that the order was issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the prevailing "internal disturbance". The Emergency vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed.

    Manipur Violence: Women-led mob of 1500 disrupts Army operation, gets 12 KYKL militants released (WATCH)

    The 1975 Emergency is considered one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed AJR

    Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed

    Manipur Violence: Women-led mob of 1500 disrupts Army operation, gets 12 KYKL militants released (WATCH)

    Manipur Violence: Women-led mob of 1500 disrupts Army operation, gets 12 KYKL militants released (WATCH)

    WATCH Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah opens 'cursed' door in Vidhana Soudha after 4 years snt

    WATCH: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah opens 'cursed' door in Vidhana Soudha after 4 years

    WATCH Saree-clad Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to welcome PM Narendra Modi snt

    WATCH: Saree-clad Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to welcome PM Modi

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani to travel to Kerala to meet his ill father anr

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani to travel to Kerala to meet his ill father

    Recent Stories

    Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed AJR

    Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed

    Manipur Violence: Women-led mob of 1500 disrupts Army operation, gets 12 KYKL militants released (WATCH)

    Manipur Violence: Women-led mob of 1500 disrupts Army operation, gets 12 KYKL militants released (WATCH)

    Petrol diesel price today: Check latest rates in your city on June 25, 2023 AJR

    Petrol, diesel price today: Check latest rates in your city on June 25, 2023

    Dry Fruits to Tofu: Here are 5 protein-rich food items for vegetarians ATG

    Dry Fruits to Tofu: Here are 5 protein-rich food items for vegetarians

    Mental health can cause infertility in men: 5 tips to deal with such condition RBA

    Mental health can cause infertility in men: 5 tips to deal with such condition

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon