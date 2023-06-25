1975 Emergency anniversary: UP BJP leaders to observe 'black day', address public meetings across state today

Emergency in India: Several BJP leaders in the state will also address the public meetings in the parliamentary constituencies of Fatehpur Sikri and Agra. Emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Sunday (June 25) observe "Black Day" across Uttar Pradesh to mark 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The 1975 Emergency was in effect until it was withdrawn on March 21, 1977.

It is reportedly said that the party has decided to conduct the 'Maha Jan Sampark' campaign on the day. Under the campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gautambuddh Nagar while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary along with Union Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi will address public gatherings in Kheragarh and Agra.

Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed

State's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will address the public meetings in Kairana, Meerut and Ghaziabad parliamentary constituencies.

Several BJP leaders in the state will also address the public meetings in the parliamentary constituencies of Fatehpur Sikri and Agra. Emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

It can be seen that the order was issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the prevailing "internal disturbance". The Emergency vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed.

Manipur Violence: Women-led mob of 1500 disrupts Army operation, gets 12 KYKL militants released (WATCH)

The 1975 Emergency is considered one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history.