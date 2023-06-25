Milk War: Kerala to send Milma to Karnataka after 'Nandini' enters state

Responding to the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) launching its 'Nandini' milk outlets in Kerala, the Kerala Milk Producers Association intends to sell its 'Milma' milk products in Karnataka. These sales centres would be set up in Bengaluru, Mysore, and Kodagu.

Kerala Minister J Chinchu Rani advised state residents to consume Milma milk supplied by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF).

"We have made the decision to open milk stores in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka's major cities. Here, you may purchase products from Milma milk. Nevertheless, we would not sell milk. We also have decided to broaden our milk sales centres in key towns of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," said Kerala Milk Producers Association (KCMMF) chief K S Mani.

Nandini, Karnataka's home-grown dairy brand, has sparked a new controversy after Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani alleged that the Nandini milk is of inferior quality. She also asked Kerala residents to drink Milma milk from the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF).

Earlier, it was decided to open milk distribution centres. However, it was put on hold due to the Covid pandemic. This has recently been reconsidered. It is purely coincidental that this began following the controversy surrounding the inauguration of the Nandini Milk Centre in Kerala.

Kerala opposes entry of Karnataka milk brand Nandini to state

The KCMMF had opposed the launch of Nandini outlets in Kerala to sell milk and milk products. In this context, it also sought the participation of the Central Dairy Development Corporation. In response, Kerala Minister Chinchu Rani stated that if the central dairy corporation does not get involved, the state government will consult with the Karnataka government to find a solution. Products made from Milma milk are sold here nevertheless, milk is not sold, said Mani.

Earlier, after the dairy company Amul announced its entry into the Bengaluru market, the dispute between the country's two main milk cooperatives had erupted into a political clash ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections on May 10, 2023.

Amul vs Nandini: K'taka hotel body pledges to support Nandini milk; Check out prices, other details

Locals, Kannada organizations, and opposition parties turned onto the streets and social media shortly after the announcement to protest what they saw as a "threat" to the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), its dairy brand Nandini, and milk farmers. The Congress and the JDS accused the BJP government of trying to privatise (the merging of the two) milk industry and "finish off" a home-grown commodity.