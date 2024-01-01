Young man brutally murdered by drunk friends during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru!

In Bengaluru's Hanumanta Nagar, the New Year's festivities took a tragic turn as 21-year-old Vijaya from Banashankari was fatally stabbed amid a drunken altercation with friends in an auto. Despite efforts to escape, he succumbed to his injuries, prompting a murder investigation by the Hanumantanagar police. Suspicions point to longstanding animosity as a potential motive, and authorities are using CCTV footage to apprehend the assailants.

As the world is celebrating the New Year, a horrifying incident unfolded on Hanumanta Nagar's 80-foot Road in Bengaluru. The jubilant atmosphere of the night was shattered by a gruesome murder that occurred around 1 am, sending shockwaves through the community.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Vijaya hailing from Banashankari, met a tragic end during the festive night. As the city welcomed the New Year with revelry, Vijay, accompanied by friends, was part of the joyous celebrations. However, the night turned dark as festivities turned into a heated altercation between Vijay and his companions while they were inebriated.



The discord escalated during their journey home in an auto, leading to intense fights between Vijay and his friends. Amidst this frenzy, Vijay suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest, causing him to collapse. Despite attempts to escape after being stabbed, Vijay succumbed to severe bleeding, leaving a sombre atmosphere in the wake of the celebrations.



The Hanumantanagar police swiftly responded to the distressing incident upon receiving the report, arriving at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. Initial suspicions suggest that the motive behind this tragic act might be rooted in longstanding animosity.

Currently, the authorities have initiated a murder case and are actively utilising the city's CCTV network to track down the perpetrators responsible for this senseless act of violence.