Bengaluru's popular mobile canteen Idly Guru's owner arrested for alleged franchise fraud

Karthik Shetty, owner of Idli Guru Hotel, was arrested by Kamakshipalya Police in Mumbai for alleged involvement in a fraudulent franchise scheme. Accusations include taking money from investors promising franchise opportunities but failing to deliver. Shetty, along with his wife, father, and a staff member, faces charges.

Karthik Shetty, the owner of the Idly Guru Hotel in Bengaluru finds himself in police custody for allegedly orchestrating a fraudulent franchise scheme, leaving investors high and dry.

The Kamakshipalya Police arrested Karthik Shetty, the owner of Idly Guru Hotel, in Mumbai following accusations of fraudulent activities related to the grant of franchise rights. The arrest comes after an FIR was lodged by Chetan, who claimed to have been cheated by Shetty under the pretext of franchising opportunities.

Karthik Shetty, along with his wife Manjula, father Babu Shetty, and a hotel staff member named Diwakar, stand accused in the case. According to reports, Chetan had entrusted Shetty with three lakh rupees in exchange for a promised franchise opportunity. However, after investing in a food cart and encountering business setbacks, Chetan alleges that Shetty reneged on his promises, refusing to provide the agreed-upon commission and failing to reimburse the initial investment.

Upon confronting the accused, Chetan claims to have faced threats of violence, further complicating the situation. The case has since garnered attention as authorities delve deeper into the allegations of deceit and intimidation.