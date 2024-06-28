Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra: 5 actors who worked as assistant directors

Many celebrities worked as assistant directors before getting into acting.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Aaishvary Thackeray to Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, these actors started their careers behind the camera.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor began his film career as an assistant director under the great Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the critically acclaimed picture 'Black' in 2005.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan began his acting career as an assistant director for Karan Johar in the film 'My Name Is Khan' in 2010.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal began his career as Anurag Kashyap's associate director on the cult classic 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, a Bollywood actor, was the assistant director for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'My Name Is Khan'.

Aaishvary Thackeray

Aaishvary Thackeray worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 'Bajirao Mastani', which is considered every budding actor's ambition.

