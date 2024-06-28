Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra: 5 actors who worked as assistant directors

    Many celebrities worked as assistant directors before getting into acting.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 7:31 PM IST

    From Ranbir Kapoor and Aaishvary Thackeray to Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, these actors started their careers behind the camera.

    article_image2

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor began his film career as an assistant director under the great Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the critically acclaimed picture 'Black' in 2005.

    article_image3

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan began his acting career as an assistant director for Karan Johar in the film 'My Name Is Khan' in 2010.

    article_image4

    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal began his career as Anurag Kashyap's associate director on the cult classic 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012. 

    article_image5

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra, a Bollywood actor, was the assistant director for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'My Name Is Khan'.

    article_image6

    Aaishvary Thackeray

    Aaishvary Thackeray worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 'Bajirao Mastani', which is considered every budding actor's ambition. 

