    'Bad Newz' trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk take you into the world of laughter

    Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk-starrer 'Bad Newz' will be released in cinemas on July 19, 2024.

    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    The trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's upcoming film 'Bad Newz' has been released. The film is produced by the same team behind 'Good Newwz', which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, promises to be a fun and emotional journey with comedy and teaser scenes.

    Anand Tiwari, known for his work on Bandish Bandits, will direct the upcoming film. The film is a Dharma Productions production. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri were filming in Croatia last year when several images of them went viral. Vicky Kaushal was caught snuggling Triptii close while filming a song. One of the images shows the actor holding the Animal star in his arms. The film will be released in theaters on July 19.

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is celebrating the triumph of Animal. Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role in the film, which was released in December 2023. Everyone loved Triptii and Ranbir's chemistry in the flick. Aside from Bad News, she will be seen in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii also appeared in the Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Voh Wala video alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is likely to appear in Aashiqui 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan.

