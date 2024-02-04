Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Police survey railway stations to provide airport-style security

    The South Western Railway Zone, in collaboration with the Railway Protection Corps and State Railway Police, is surveying to enhance security at railway stations. Proposed measures include metal detectors, baggage scanners, and increased CC cameras. Aiming for an airport security model, the initiative addresses safety concerns and involves joint surveys by RPF and GRP.

    To increase the security measures at railway stations, the South Western Railway Zone has undertaken a comprehensive survey in collaboration with the Railway Protection Corps (RPF) and the State Railway Police. The initiative aims to implement airport-style security features and augment the existing network of closed-circuit cameras (CC cameras) across various stations.

    During a recent security-focused meeting, the State Railway Police proposed the installation of metal detectors, baggage scanners, and CC cameras at station entrances, particularly in stations that undergo special renovations. Responding to this proposal, the South Western Railway has called upon the RPF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to conduct a joint survey to pinpoint areas where CC camera installations are most needed.

    As part of the existing infrastructure, the KSR station in the city boasts 83 CC cameras strategically placed at entrances, exits, and ten platforms. Yesvantpur station follows with 48 cameras, including six on its platforms, while other key stations like Bengaluru Dandu, Bangarapet, K.R.Pura, Sathyasai Prashanthi Nilaya, Banasavadi, and Sir.M. Visvesvaraya Terminal also have varying numbers of CC cameras, though some are currently under repair.

    Highlighting the need for enhanced security, a senior officer from the Bengaluru division disclosed ongoing discussions regarding the implementation of an airport security model. The RPF and GRP are actively conducting surveys to provide a comprehensive report, which will ultimately guide decisions on security measures. The proposed measures include increased surveillance at entrances and platforms to curb theft, ensure the safety of women, and monitor overall movement within railway stations.

    The initiative also takes into account the recent construction of new platforms, such as those at Dandu Railway Station. The plan is to install CC cameras in these areas as well, further fortifying security protocols across the railway network.

    The senior officer emphasized that a decision on adopting the airport security model will be contingent upon the survey report submitted by the RPF and GRP. The collective efforts aim to create a safer environment for commuters, addressing concerns related to theft, violence against women, and overall security within railway stations.

