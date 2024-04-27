Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Giants prepare for battle against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore

    As the IPL 2024 season heats up, the Gujarat Giants gear up to face a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. With players like Hardik Pandya, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green in the spotlight, anticipation is high for an exciting clash between the two teams.

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Giants prepare for battle against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    The Gujarat Giants are set to face off against a rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in the upcoming IPL clash. With both teams seeking momentum, the Giants are eyeing a turnaround to climb the points table. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from this encounter.

    Currently positioned at seventh place with eight points from nine matches, the Giants are in dire need of a victory to elevate their standing in the competition. Their quest for improvement hinges significantly on their pace bowling unit, which has struggled to make an impact throughout the IPL season.

    Bowlers like Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Sandeep Warrier have been leaking runs consistently, putting pressure on the team's overall performance. Additionally, the spin department, led by Rashid Khan, has been steady but lacks the spark needed to dominate opposition batsmen.

    In contrast, RCB enters the match with newfound strength in their middle-order, particularly with the emergence of Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green. Patidar, in particular, has showcased glimpses of his batting prowess in recent matches, providing much-needed stability in the middle overs.

    Supported by a solid bowling lineup, including Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal, RCB poses a formidable challenge to the Giants' batting lineup. With players like Shubman Gill and David Miller leading the charge for the Giants, the onus is on them to deliver impactful performances and steer their team to victory.

    As the two teams gear up for the clash, all eyes will be on the players to see who rises to the occasion and secures a crucial win in their IPL campaign. With both sides hungry for success, cricket fans can expect an enthralling contest filled with twists and turns.

    The stage is set for a thrilling showdown between the Giants and RCB, and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the action-packed encounter.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya meets two young superfans ahead of DC clash (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya meets two young superfans ahead of DC clash (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya meets two young superfans ahead of DC clash (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Shashank Singh wins hearts with iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose after PBKS' win over KKR (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Shashank Singh wins hearts with iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose after PBKS' win over KKR (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Cricket has turned to baseball, says Sam Curran after PBKS' world record chase against KKR snt

    IPL 2024: Cricket has turned to baseball, says Sam Curran after PBKS' world record chase against KKR

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian batters have broken cameras worth Rs 40,000 during net sessions so far (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian batters have broken cameras worth Rs 40,000 during net sessions so far (WATCH)

    Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh named ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024; dissects India's options for squad snt

    Yuvraj Singh named ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024; says Surakumar, Bumrah key to India's prospects

    Recent Stories

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' campaign, urges CBI to 'Unveil the truth' RKK

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' campaign, urges CBI to 'Unveil the truth'

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor fall while boarding helicopter in Durgapur (WATCH) AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor fall while boarding helicopter in Durgapur (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya meets two young superfans ahead of DC clash (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya meets two young superfans ahead of DC clash (WATCH)

    IT services giant HCLTech plans to hire over 10,000 freshers from campuses in FY25 snt

    IT services giant HCLTech plans to hire over 10,000 freshers from campuses in FY25

    BREAKING Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Japan's Bonin Islands, no tsunami warnings issued snt

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Japan's Bonin Islands, tremors felt in Tokyo; no tsunami warnings issued

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon