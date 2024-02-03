Bengaluru slips to 6th place in global traffic congestion ranking

Karnataka
In 2023, Bengaluru's ranking dropped to the sixth position from its previous second-place standing, signifying a reduction in congestion levels within the city.
The average travel time for a 10km drive within Bengaluru decreased from nearly 30 minutes in 2022 to 28 minutes in 2023, indicating a positive shift in traffic patterns.
London retained its status as the 'Most Congested City' globally, with a recorded travel time of 37 minutes and 20 seconds to cover a 10km distance.
Pune, another Indian city, secured a spot in the top-10 list of the world's congested cities.
New Delhi ranked as the world's 44th congested city. Mumbai secured the 54th position, with a travel time of 21 minutes and 20 seconds in 2023.
London, Dublin, Toronto, Milan, Lima, Bengaluru, Pune, Bucharest, Manila and Brussels.