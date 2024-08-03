Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two-wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents

Bengaluru's NICE Road will see stricter traffic rule enforcement, including a ban on two-wheelers from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The measure, ordered by Commissioner B. Dayanand, addresses rising accident rates based on recent traffic reports, aiming to improve road safety.

Bengaluru's NICE Road is set to see stricter enforcement of traffic rules following a new order from the city's Commissioner of Police, B. Dayanand. This move aims to address the rising number of accidents and ensure greater road safety.

Starting from tomorrow, two-wheeler traffic will be banned on NICE Road between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. This regulation, which has been in place previously, will continue to be enforced rigorously. The decision follows an increase in road accidents, particularly due to careless driving.



The new order is based on reports from eight traffic police stations—Kamakshi Palya, Batarayanpura, Kengeri, Hulimavu, Talaghattapur, Electronic City, Jnanabharati, and KS Police Stations. These reports highlighted the need for more stringent measures to curb the rising accident rates on NICE Road.

Here’s a snapshot of the accident statistics over the past three years:

2022: 42 fatal accidents and 69 non-fatal accidents.

2023: 37 fatal accidents and 83 non-fatal accidents.

2024 (up to June): 13 fatal accidents and 52 non-fatal accidents.



The traffic police have noted these figures and are implementing rules to better control the accident rates on NICE Road. The new rules aim to reduce the number of accidents by managing vehicle speeds and enforcing traffic regulations more effectively.

With this enhanced enforcement, the Bengaluru Police hope to see a significant reduction in accidents on NICE Road and ensure safer travel conditions for all road users.

