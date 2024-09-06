Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian SEXY photos: What to eat in a day to get a HOT hour-glass figure

    Here are a few ways to get a sexy body like Kim Kardashian and how many calories one should have in a day.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    The breakfast should have only 300 calories in which you can eat protein-rich foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, or avocado toast with scrambled eggs. Add complex carbs like whole-grain toast or oatmeal. Include healthy fats like nuts or seeds. The mid-morning snack should have 150 calories in which you can choose fruits like berries or citrus, paired with nuts or seeds for crunch and healthy fats.

    The lunch should have 400 calories and you can opt for lean protein sources like grilled chicken, fish, or tofu, with complex carbs like brown rice, quinoa, or whole-grain bread. Add veggies like leafy greens or bell peppers. The Mid-afternoon snack must have 150 calories so select protein-rich snacks like hard-boiled eggs, cottage cheese, or hummus with veggies.

    Dinner (400 calories) Includes lean protein, complex carbs, and veggies. Healthy fats like olive oil or avocado support curves. Before Bed Snack (150 calories)
    Choose a light, protein-rich snack like Greek yogurt or a handful of nuts to support muscle tone and curves.

    In addition to the daily eating plan, hydrate adequately with water and limit sugary drinks. Incorporate healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids and avocado to support curves. Eat fiber-rich foods like fruits, veggies, and whole grains to support digestion and metabolism. Strength training regularly to build muscle tone and curves. Get enough sleep (7-8 hours) to support hormone regulation and weight management. Limit processed foods and added sugars that can hinder weight loss and curves. Consult a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized guidance.

