Richest actors in Indian Cinema: Top 10 stars and their net worth

This article explores the top 10 highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, revealing their impressive net worths and providing insights into their financial standing.

Yash

Kannada actor Yash, known for his role in KGF Chapters 1 & 2, ranks 10th with a net worth of Rs 1,578 crore. His upcoming film 'Toxic' with Nayanthara has also generated significant anticipation.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay, a superstar in Tamil cinema, secures the 9th position with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,842 crore. He commands a fee of Rs 200 crore per film.

Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor claims the 8th spot with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,866 crore. His recent film 'Animal' received mixed reviews.

Ram Charan

Tollywood star Ram Charan secures the 7th position with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,971 crore. He is currently working on 'Game Changer' directed by Shankar, following the global success of RRR.

Junior NTR

Another Tollywood sensation, Junior NTR, occupies the 6th position with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,981 crore. His upcoming film 'Devara' with director Koratala Siva and Janhvi Kapoor is eagerly awaited.

Super Star Rajinikanth

Tamil cinema's superstar, Rajinikanth, claims the 5th spot with an estimated net worth of Rs 2,680 crore. His recently released movies were 'Jailer' and 'Lal Salaam'.

Salman Khan

Bollywood's Salman Khan secures the 4th position with an estimated net worth of Rs 3,508 crore. Despite recent box office fluctuations, he commands a fee of Rs 125 crore per film and earns significantly from television appearances.

Salman Khan has been a leading actor in Hindi cinema for over 36 years, and is known for his box office successes and controversies. His recent film 'Tiger 3' was released in 2023.

Charging around Rs 100 crore per film, Salman Khan also earns a substantial income from endorsements, reportedly between Rs 6-8 crore per advertisement. Additionally, he is said to pay approximately Rs 75 crore in taxes.