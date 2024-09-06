Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richest actors in Indian Cinema: Top 10 stars and their net worth

    This article explores the top 10 highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, revealing their impressive net worths and providing insights into their financial standing.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Yash

    Kannada actor Yash, known for his role in KGF Chapters 1 & 2, ranks 10th with a net worth of Rs 1,578 crore. His upcoming film 'Toxic' with Nayanthara has also generated significant anticipation.

    article_image2

    Thalapathy Vijay

    Thalapathy Vijay, a superstar in Tamil cinema, secures the 9th position with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,842 crore. He commands a fee of Rs 200 crore per film.


     

    article_image3

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor claims the 8th spot with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,866 crore. His recent film 'Animal' received mixed reviews.

     

     

    article_image4

    Ram Charan

    Tollywood star Ram Charan secures the 7th position with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,971 crore. He is currently working on 'Game Changer' directed by Shankar, following the global success of RRR.

     

    article_image5

    Junior NTR

    Another Tollywood sensation, Junior NTR, occupies the 6th position with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,981 crore. His upcoming film 'Devara' with director Koratala Siva and Janhvi Kapoor is eagerly awaited.


     

    article_image6

    Super Star Rajinikanth

    Tamil cinema's superstar, Rajinikanth, claims the 5th spot with an estimated net worth of Rs 2,680 crore. His recently released movies were 'Jailer' and 'Lal Salaam'.


     

    article_image7

    Salman Khan

    Bollywood's Salman Khan secures the 4th position with an estimated net worth of Rs 3,508 crore. Despite recent box office fluctuations, he commands a fee of Rs 125 crore per film and earns significantly from television appearances.

    Salman Khan has been a leading actor in Hindi cinema for over 36 years, and is known for his box office successes and controversies. His recent film 'Tiger 3' was released in 2023.

    Charging around Rs 100 crore per film, Salman Khan also earns a substantial income from endorsements, reportedly between Rs 6-8 crore per advertisement. Additionally, he is said to pay approximately Rs 75 crore in taxes.

    article_image8

    Aamir Khan

    Known as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan occupies the 3rd position with an estimated net worth of Rs 3,980 crore. Despite recent films not performing as expected, he remains a high-earning actor.

    article_image9

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, secures the 2nd position with an estimated net worth of Rs 4,100 crore. His recent films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' both crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office.

    article_image10

    Prabhas

    Claiming the top spot is Prabhas, the pan-India star of 'Baahubali,' with an estimated net worth of Rs 5,400 crore. His recent film 'Kalki 2898 AD' marked a significant comeback after the 'Baahubali' movies.

