Bengaluru: BBMP warns malls, shops of trade license cancellation for discrimination based on dress, language

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued new guidelines to prevent discrimination in malls and commercial complexes following an incident where a farmer was denied entry due to his traditional attire. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath mandated that all shops must not discriminate based on language, race or attire.

The BBMP has issued a stern warning that any form of discrimination will not be tolerated. The notice highlights that every citizen of India has the right to equal access to public areas and social equality. The BBMP expects commercial establishments to ensure that no one is barred from entry due to their traditional attire or any other personal characteristic.



To prevent future occurrences, the BBMP has instructed mall and shop owners to take immediate action to avoid such incidents. Failure to comply with these directives could lead to severe consequences, including the potential cancellation of business licenses. The BBMP has also warned that all storefronts in the affected malls will be closed if violations continue.

Furthermore, legal action will be pursued following the Indian Penal Code against any malls or shops found violating these guidelines. The BBMP is committed to upholding the principles of non-discrimination and ensuring that all public spaces are accessible to every citizen without bias.

