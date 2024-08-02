Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: BBMP warns malls, shops of trade license cancellation for discrimination based on dress, language

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued new guidelines to prevent discrimination in malls and commercial complexes following an incident where a farmer was denied entry due to his traditional attire. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath mandated that all shops must not discriminate based on language, race or attire.

    Bengaluru BBMP warns malls and shops of trade license cancellation for discrimination based on attire or race vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    In a decisive move to combat discrimination, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued new guidelines to malls and commercial complexes in the city. This follows a recent incident where a farmer was denied entry to a mall due to his traditional attire, a Panche.

    The BBMP's Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath, has mandated that all mall and shop owners under the corporation's jurisdiction must adhere to these new regulations. The guidelines emphasize that discrimination based on dress, language, caste, race, religion, or place of birth is strictly prohibited.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL official suspended for denying entry to farmer based on attire

    The BBMP has issued a stern warning that any form of discrimination will not be tolerated. The notice highlights that every citizen of India has the right to equal access to public areas and social equality. The BBMP expects commercial establishments to ensure that no one is barred from entry due to their traditional attire or any other personal characteristic.

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire

    To prevent future occurrences, the BBMP has instructed mall and shop owners to take immediate action to avoid such incidents. Failure to comply with these directives could lead to severe consequences, including the potential cancellation of business licenses. The BBMP has also warned that all storefronts in the affected malls will be closed if violations continue.

    Furthermore, legal action will be pursued following the Indian Penal Code against any malls or shops found violating these guidelines. The BBMP is committed to upholding the principles of non-discrimination and ensuring that all public spaces are accessible to every citizen without bias.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kodagu youth relief team shares their operation experience at Wayanad landslide areas in Kerala vkp

    ‘Removed dismembered bodies from wreckage in Wayanad': Kodagu youth relief team recalls grim scene

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case FSL report reveals obscene videos are real Not morphed vkp

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: FSL report reveals obscene videos are real; Not morphed

    No safety in Bengaluru metro Child falls on tracks at Baiyappanahalli station train service delayed vkp

    No safety in Bengaluru metro? Child falls on tracks at Baiyappanahalli station; train service delayed

    Bengaluru housewife hangs herself, accuses schoolmates of harassing for night-out in death note vkp

    Bengaluru housewife hangs herself, accuses schoolmates of harassing for night-out in death note

    Renukaswamy murder case Judicial custody extended until August 14 for accused including Actor Darshan vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan and all accused's judicial custody extended until August 14

    Recent Stories

    hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team to battle Australia in crucial Pool B clash scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team to battle Australia in crucial Pool B clash

    Makes no sense': Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over 'desh ka halwa' remark AJR

    'Makes no sense': Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over 'desh ka halwa' remark

    Bihar HORROR! Class 8 student strangled with rope, private part cut off gcw

    Bihar HORROR! Class 8 student strangled with rope, private part cut off

    Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH] ATG

    'Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH]

    Viral Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media RBA

    Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon