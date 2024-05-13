Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro, extending from RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to undergo a crucial safety inspection by the CMRS in October. This marks a significant advancement in Bengaluru’s metro infrastructure, coinciding with the anticipated arrival of six new trains from Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. by December, enhancing the city’s mass transit system.

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is gearing up for a significant milestone. By the end of October, a team of Commissioners of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is slated to inspect the line, marking a key step towards enhancing the city's metro infrastructure.

This inspection is crucial as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) anticipates the arrival of six new trains from Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. by December. These developments are part of a broader plan to bolster the mass transit capabilities of India's tech hub, aiming for operational services by the year's end.



Previously, in February, a driverless train manufactured by China's CRRC was introduced on this route, serving the bustling Electronic City. Titagarh, a Kolkata-based collaborator with CRRC, is set to deliver a series of 14 train sets (totalling 84 coaches) designed with Communication-Based Train Control technology. The delivery of these trains, manufactured under the guidance of CRRC and adapted from the initial prototypes sent last year, is expected to start this August with the first train and continue with a consistent schedule, achieving full delivery over the next seven months.

As of now, BMRCL is conducting trials along the Yellow Line with a single train provided by CRRC. For comprehensive testing, which includes 36 different types including signalling and track assessments, at least three trains are needed. The additional trains required for these tests are anticipated by the BMRCL to help finalize all necessary checks by September or October.



If all goes as planned, following the Railway Board's approval and the CMRS inspection in October, regular metro services on the Yellow Line are expected to start by December. Initially, six trains will be deployed to facilitate a new train every 15 minutes, greatly enhancing the connectivity and convenience for commuters.

The upcoming improvements are not limited to the Yellow Line alone. The current shortage of trains impacting the Purple and Green lines will also be addressed. A prototype train equipped with DTG (Distance to Go) technology is expected from CRRC this August, followed by 20 additional DTG trains scheduled for delivery by November 2025.

