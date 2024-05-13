Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end

    The Yellow Line of Namma Metro, extending from RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to undergo a crucial safety inspection by the CMRS in October. This marks a significant advancement in Bengaluru’s metro infrastructure, coinciding with the anticipated arrival of six new trains from Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. by December, enhancing the city’s mass transit system.

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 13, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    The Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is gearing up for a significant milestone. By the end of October, a team of Commissioners of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is slated to inspect the line, marking a key step towards enhancing the city's metro infrastructure.

    This inspection is crucial as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) anticipates the arrival of six new trains from Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. by December. These developments are part of a broader plan to bolster the mass transit capabilities of India's tech hub, aiming for operational services by the year's end.

    Bengaluru Metro: Yellow line metro’s driverless train begins first trial run (WATCH)

    Previously, in February, a driverless train manufactured by China's CRRC was introduced on this route, serving the bustling Electronic City. Titagarh, a Kolkata-based collaborator with CRRC, is set to deliver a series of 14 train sets (totalling 84 coaches) designed with Communication-Based Train Control technology. The delivery of these trains, manufactured under the guidance of CRRC and adapted from the initial prototypes sent last year, is expected to start this August with the first train and continue with a consistent schedule, achieving full delivery over the next seven months.

    As of now, BMRCL is conducting trials along the Yellow Line with a single train provided by CRRC. For comprehensive testing, which includes 36 different types including signalling and track assessments, at least three trains are needed. The additional trains required for these tests are anticipated by the BMRCL to help finalize all necessary checks by September or October.

    Bengaluru's first driverless metro train along Yellow line to undergo track testing from March 7

    If all goes as planned, following the Railway Board's approval and the CMRS inspection in October, regular metro services on the Yellow Line are expected to start by December. Initially, six trains will be deployed to facilitate a new train every 15 minutes, greatly enhancing the connectivity and convenience for commuters.

    The upcoming improvements are not limited to the Yellow Line alone. The current shortage of trains impacting the Purple and Green lines will also be addressed. A prototype train equipped with DTG (Distance to Go) technology is expected from CRRC this August, followed by 20 additional DTG trains scheduled for delivery by November 2025.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing vkp

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing

    'Spirit' wedding in Karnataka: Family seeks soulmate for child who died 30 years ago in unique matrimonial ad vkp

    'Spirit' wedding in Karnataka: Family seeks soulmate for child who died 30 years ago in unique matrimonial ad

    'Watt' a penalty! BMRCL imposes Rs 50 fine on passenger for overstaying in metro station; Here's why vkp

    What a penalty! BMRCL imposes Rs 50 fine on passenger for overstaying in metro station; Here's why

    Bengaluru tragedy: Car accident claims life of 5-year-old as teen driver pushes accelerator instead of brakes vkp

    Bengaluru tragedy: Car accident claims life of 5-year-old as teen driver pushes accelerator instead of brakes

    Karnataka HORROR: After kidnapping, 3 car dealers tortured with electric shock on private parts; 7 arrested AJR

    Karnataka HORROR: After kidnapping, 3 car dealers tortured with electric shock on private parts; 7 arrested

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate on May 13: How much does 22/24 carat costs in top cities? gcw

    Gold rate on May 13: How much does 22/24 carat costs in top cities?

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-769 May 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-769 May 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    football Old Trafford is falling down Arsenal fans mock Man United after rainfall disrupts iconic stadium (WATCH) snt

    'Old Trafford is falling down': Arsenal fans mock Man United after rainfall disrupts iconic stadium (WATCH)

    Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? TV actress wishes her mom, herself on Mother's Day RBA

    Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? TV actress wishes her mom, herself on Mother's Day

    Kerala: Passenger assaults TTE on Maveli Express when asked for ticket anr

    Kerala: Passenger assaults TTE on Maveli Express when asked for ticket

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon