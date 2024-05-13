Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days

Silicon City, Bengaluru and surrounding regions in Karnataka are experiencing severe rainfall, disrupting daily life with a yellow alert issued for 13 districts due to predicted prolonged weather disturbances. Bengaluru and other areas face chaotic conditions, and coastal districts expect more intense storms. The State Meteorological Department forecasts continuing rain until May 18.

The persistent rainfall across Bengaluru has not only disrupted daily life but also sparked widespread concerns as the State Meteorological Department predicts a prolonged bout of weather disturbances. A yellow alert has been issued across 13 districts, anticipating significant rainfall and storm conditions over the next six days.

Residents of Bengaluru faced a chaotic commute yesterday as several parts of the city were bombarded following a downpour. The rainfall recorded in various locales gives a glimpse into the disruption: Bengaluru City witnessed 14.4 mm, while Bengaluru HAL saw a slightly higher 23.4 mm. Comparatively, Chitradurga received a substantial 21.0 mm.



5-day Cyclone warning in Karnataka: 23 districts on Yellow alert, heavy downpour with thunderstorms predicted

The outlook remains bleak for those seeking a break from the inclement weather, as the State Meteorological Department signals a continuation of the wet spell. Spanning from today until May 18, Karnataka is set to endure an unrelenting deluge. In particular, the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are bracing for intense rainfall that will be accompanied by thunderstorms and vigorous winds.

The weather alert extends beyond the coast, with districts like Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Kodagu, Shimoga, and Chikkamagaluru preparing for thunderstorms paired with gusty winds. Meanwhile, regions like Koppal, Haveri, Hassan, and others might see light to moderate rainfall, also accompanied by thunder and wind.



Bengaluru rains: BBMP launches helpline numbers amidst heavy downpour

In Bengaluru, both the city and its outskirts are forecasted to receive moderate rainfall, which could worsen the already challenging traffic conditions. Other districts such as Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, and Tumkur are also on alert for similar weather patterns.

The impact of these weather conditions is significant, affecting daily routines and causing concern among local authorities and residents alike.

Latest Videos