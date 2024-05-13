Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days

    Silicon City, Bengaluru and surrounding regions in Karnataka are experiencing severe rainfall, disrupting daily life with a yellow alert issued for 13 districts due to predicted prolonged weather disturbances. Bengaluru and other areas face chaotic conditions, and coastal districts expect more intense storms. The State Meteorological Department forecasts continuing rain until May 18.

    Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 13, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    The persistent rainfall across Bengaluru has not only disrupted daily life but also sparked widespread concerns as the State Meteorological Department predicts a prolonged bout of weather disturbances. A yellow alert has been issued across 13 districts, anticipating significant rainfall and storm conditions over the next six days.

    Residents of Bengaluru faced a chaotic commute yesterday as several parts of the city were bombarded following a downpour. The rainfall recorded in various locales gives a glimpse into the disruption: Bengaluru City witnessed 14.4 mm, while Bengaluru HAL saw a slightly higher 23.4 mm. Comparatively, Chitradurga received a substantial 21.0 mm.

    5-day Cyclone warning in Karnataka: 23 districts on Yellow alert, heavy downpour with thunderstorms predicted

    The outlook remains bleak for those seeking a break from the inclement weather, as the State Meteorological Department signals a continuation of the wet spell. Spanning from today until May 18, Karnataka is set to endure an unrelenting deluge. In particular, the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are bracing for intense rainfall that will be accompanied by thunderstorms and vigorous winds.

    The weather alert extends beyond the coast, with districts like Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Kodagu, Shimoga, and Chikkamagaluru preparing for thunderstorms paired with gusty winds. Meanwhile, regions like Koppal, Haveri, Hassan, and others might see light to moderate rainfall, also accompanied by thunder and wind.

    Bengaluru rains: BBMP launches helpline numbers amidst heavy downpour

    In Bengaluru, both the city and its outskirts are forecasted to receive moderate rainfall, which could worsen the already challenging traffic conditions. Other districts such as Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, and Tumkur are also on alert for similar weather patterns.

    The impact of these weather conditions is significant, affecting daily routines and causing concern among local authorities and residents alike. 

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea vkp

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing vkp

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing

    'Spirit' wedding in Karnataka: Family seeks soulmate for child who died 30 years ago in unique matrimonial ad vkp

    'Spirit' wedding in Karnataka: Family seeks soulmate for child who died 30 years ago in unique matrimonial ad

    'Watt' a penalty! BMRCL imposes Rs 50 fine on passenger for overstaying in metro station; Here's why vkp

    What a penalty! BMRCL imposes Rs 50 fine on passenger for overstaying in metro station; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    ITR filing PAN Card to Form 16-important documents you need in hand RBA

    ITR filing: PAN Card to Form 16-important documents you need in hand

    No interim bail for Hemant Soren Supreme Court gives ED time to file reply next hearing on May 17 gcw

    BREAKING: No interim bail for Hemant Soren as Supreme Court gives ED time to file reply

    CBSE Class 12th Results 2024 announced: Lost your roll number? Here's how you can find it online gcw

    CBSE Class 12th Results 2024 announced: Lost your roll number? Here's how you can find it online

    Suchitra Pillai claims she did not STEAL Preity Zinta's boyfriend RKK

    Suchitra Pillai claims she did not STEAL Preity Zinta's boyfriend

    AAP MP, former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide AJR

    AAP MP, former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon