Vatican City to Monaco: 7 smallest cities in the world

Discover the world's tiniest cities like Vatican City, Monaco, and Nauru. From microstates to island capitals, explore locales with small populations and compact footprints

Vatican City

The smallest independent state in the world both in terms of area and population. It's an enclave within Rome, Italy, with an area of approximately 44 hectares

Monaco

A city-state located on the French Riviera. It has an area of around 2 square kilometers and a population of about 39,000 people

Nauru

Although technically an island nation, its capital city, Yaren, is often considered one of the smallest. Nauru is the smallest island country in the world

Gibraltar

A British Overseas Territory located at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula. Its area is approximately 6.7 square kilometers, with a population of around 34,000 people

San Marino

A microstate surrounded by Italy, San Marino covers an area of just over 61 square kilometers and has a population of around 34,000 people

Tuvalu

Another island nation, Tuvalu's capital, Funafuti, is one of the smallest cities in the world. Tuvalu has a total land area of about 26 square kilometers

St. Kitts and Nevis

This Caribbean nation is among the smallest in the world. Its capital city, Basseterre, located on the island of St. Kitts, has a population of around 15,000 people

